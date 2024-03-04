All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas

Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas

Tyler Reddick is not happy with finishing second, but to do so three times in the same race to the same driver was particularly frustrating.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Watch: Tyler Reddick: ‘Gets frustrating’ after coming up short

Reddick’s No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota clearly had the speed in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to keep up with eventual winner Kyle Larson but hobbled with issues on pit road, a lack of track position made his chase of the leader much more difficult.

The conclusion of the first two stages as well as the end of the race all came down to Reddick trying to run down Larson for the lead. Each time, Larson came out on top.

The final time came with Larson leading on a restart with 27 of 267 laps remaining and six laps later Reddick had made his way into the runner-up spot.

Over the next 21 laps, Reddick was able to cut a 2-plus-second lead to a few car lengths, but he ran out of time as Larson clinched the win.

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Nasty Beast Toyota Camry

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Nasty Beast Toyota Camry

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

“Yeah, Kyle did a really good job there taking away pretty much every option I had there to close the gap,” Reddick said after the race. “He seemed pretty good in the middle (lane) and I was obviously really good on the bottom, and he just never let me have it, right?

“I kept trying to run higher and higher and you know, he’s kind of running in the middle of the race track, which is pretty efficient to block both lanes. Every time I sort of got close, I mean, we’re running just wide open enough in (Turns) 1 and 2, you can kind of defend pretty well.

“It’s frustrating.”

Reddick said he felt as the race went on, it was more and more difficult to make up lost track position.

“You have to run up front all day long, and when asked about what we need to do to get better, that’s the very thing, and we didn’t do it today,” he said.

Reddick felt some hiccups on pit road – including once when he slid through his pit box and had to back up – prevented him from taking full advantage of the fast car he had.

“I feel like we were never up front really all day long, until it got to the stage ends. We had a really good (car),” he said. “Just stupid mistakes on pit road. Same shit, different year, right?

“Kind of frustrating. We’ll continue to work on it, but a good rebound for our team today.”

It has been a tough beginning to the 2024 season for Reddick, who was involved in wrecks in both the season-opener at Daytona and last weekend at Atlanta.

At Las Vegas, Reddick showed his potential this season but coming so close to a victory that could erase the rough start to the year was hard to take.

“We were pretty evenly matched, so I don’t know if there was anything that I really could’ve done to get around him,” Reddick said. “He would have had to make a big mistake or had some traffic kind of knock his wind around.

“It’s a solid effort for our team, that’s how we need to run, but I don’t like running second.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas
Next article Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty

Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty

Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Tyler Reddick
More from
Tyler Reddick
Daytona 500: Reddick wins Duel #1; Johnson just makes field

Daytona 500: Reddick wins Duel #1; Johnson just makes field

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Daytona 500: Reddick wins Duel #1; Johnson just makes field Daytona 500: Reddick wins Duel #1; Johnson just makes field

NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the sport?

NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the sport?

NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the sport? NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the sport?

Bubba Wallace leads NASCAR Cup practice at Homestead; Logano wrecks

Bubba Wallace leads NASCAR Cup practice at Homestead; Logano wrecks

NASCAR Cup
Homestead

Bubba Wallace leads NASCAR Cup practice at Homestead; Logano wrecks Bubba Wallace leads NASCAR Cup practice at Homestead; Logano wrecks

23XI Racing
More from
23XI Racing
Bubba Wallace is "the best I’ve felt mentally" entering new season

Bubba Wallace is "the best I’ve felt mentally" entering new season

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Bubba Wallace is "the best I’ve felt mentally" entering new season Bubba Wallace is "the best I’ve felt mentally" entering new season

Wallace has "a lot to be proud of" despite elimination

Wallace has "a lot to be proud of" despite elimination

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II

Wallace has "a lot to be proud of" despite elimination Wallace has "a lot to be proud of" despite elimination

Wallace on playoff fight: "We just have to survive" Talladega

Wallace on playoff fight: "We just have to survive" Talladega

NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Wallace on playoff fight: "We just have to survive" Talladega Wallace on playoff fight: "We just have to survive" Talladega

Latest news

Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort

Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort

Indy IndyCar
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort

IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg

IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report

Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report

Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar

Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar

WEC WEC
Losail

Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global