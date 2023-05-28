Subscribe
Previous / Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte News

Logano: Ford teams "a little bit behind" right now

Joey Logano said Ford teams in the NASCAR Cup Series are “a little bit behind” their rivals but can still win races – if they are perfect.

Jim Utter
By:

Logano, the reigning Cup Series champion, is the only Ford driver to win a race so far this season, claiming a victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is more like a superspeedway since its reconfiguration.

It’s in the more traditional “downforce” races where Logano believes Ford is most at a disadvantage to its Toyota and Chevrolet counterparts.

The root of the problem stems from the redesigned nose of the Ford Mustang – an area of the car all three manufacturers made changes to in the offseason.

“Everyone had the ability to adjust their front ends, cooling packages, and we didn’t maximize as well as we needed to. I think that’s the bottom line,” said Logano, who drives the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske.

“There’s no other way around it, so we’re constantly looking for improvements and how we can make our cars better, just like everybody else is, but we’re starting a little bit behind.

“That doesn’t mean we can’t win races. It just means we have to be perfect, and that means the teams are going to have to do their jobs to really overcome some of the issues.”

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Autotrader Ford Mustang

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Autotrader Ford Mustang

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

With his win, Logano is the only Ford driver locked into the 2023 playoffs, but several others have performed well enough to remain high in the series standings.

Kevin Harvick in third, Logano’s teammate Ryan Blaney in seventh and Brad Keselowski in eighth all are positioned well to make the playoffs even without a victory.

“There’s still a long season. There are still plenty of races to win and plenty of time to turn the ship around a little bit, but it’s tough right now,” Logano said. “It’s probably going to be tough for the foreseeable future until we can make some adjustments, but we’re still in the hunt.

“When I look at the races that we’re executing perfectly from a car set-up perspective, pit road perspective, strategy, restarts – if we nail all of those – we can win. If we miss one of those, we can’t win.

“So, that’s just what it’s come down to right now is we have to strive for perfection, which we do anyways, but it really matters now in how we execute.”

The Cup Series’ move to the Next Gen car last season removed the ability of teams to design and manufacture improved parts for their teams.

Logano said that narrows teams’ focus to three areas – downforce, drag and horsepower.

“What you’ve got is what you’ve got for parts, so if you’re off on speed, there’s only three things you can look at to get faster, and we need to maximize our set-ups and stuff like that and understand the balance of mechanical grip versus aero grip and platform,” he said.

“I feel like we’re doing a pretty good job at a lot of that stuff. We just have to continue to look for the little things. It’s just going to take some time. It’s going to be kind of ‘grind it out’-type races and it doesn’t mean that when the playoffs come around, we ain’t going to be in the hunt.

“We are every year and I expect to be in the hunt again this year.”

shares
comments

Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain

NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain

Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole

Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Joey Logano More from
Joey Logano
Logano "pretty stoked" with second after eventful race

Logano "pretty stoked" with second after eventful race

NASCAR Cup
Martinsville

Logano "pretty stoked" with second after eventful race Logano "pretty stoked" with second after eventful race

Joey Logano wins caution-filled Bristol Dirt Truck race

Joey Logano wins caution-filled Bristol Dirt Truck race

NASCAR Truck
Bristol

Joey Logano wins caution-filled Bristol Dirt Truck race Joey Logano wins caution-filled Bristol Dirt Truck race

Logano wins Atlanta Cup race with last-lap pass on Keselowski

Logano wins Atlanta Cup race with last-lap pass on Keselowski

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Logano wins Atlanta Cup race with last-lap pass on Keselowski Logano wins Atlanta Cup race with last-lap pass on Keselowski

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

IndyCar
Indy 500

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise" McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package

Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package

IndyCar
Indy 500

Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus

Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus

SUPC Supercars

Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus

NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain

NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition

Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”

Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous” Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe