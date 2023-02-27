Subscribe
Previous / Trackhouse misses out on win, but scores a double top-five in Cali Next / Logano “didn’t brake check anyone” in Fontana NASCAR Cup restart chaos
NASCAR Cup / Auto Club, Fontana Interview

Kyle Busch determined "to pour the gas on the fire" this season

Kyle Busch isn’t looking to coast into the NASCAR Cup playoffs following his early season win. Quite the opposite, actually.

Jim Utter
By:
Kyle Busch determined "to pour the gas on the fire" this season
Listen to this article

Busch, in his just second race with his new No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team, came alive in the final stage and held off Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain to win Sunday’s race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

The win set a NASCAR record with 19 consecutive seasons with at least one victory and perhaps most important, all-but locked Busch in this season’s 16-driver playoffs.

After moving from his longtime home at Joe Gibbs Racing in the offseason, even Busch thought there may be an adjustment period with his move to RCR, but found himself with a capable car and in position to win in just the second race of the 2023 season.

“I felt like there was going to be a little bit of a learning experience, a little bit of a growth pattern,” Busch explained about his move to RCR. “But also, on the flipside of that, I always just kind of looked back and watched some of their results and success that they had last year with Austin (Dillon). He ran second here last year, and (Tyler) Reddick was super, super fast.

“It’s just been really, really cool, and it’s been a great piece of – we’re making history, right – but a great opportunity to go out there and continue to win races at a new team with RCR.”

Many teams that earn early-season wins since the advent of the playoff system in NASCAR decide to focus on preparing for the playoffs almost immediately or elect to go after stage wins and points to improve their position once the playoffs begin.

Hunting trophies

Busch, however, seems far more interested in charging ahead and challenging for wins any time he feels he has a car capable of doing so.

“I would say that we need to continue on and pour the gas on the fire right now and go out there and continue to get wins and have fast cars and run up front,” Busch said. “We want to get those playoff points.

“Playoff points is a big deal for the end of the year. I’ve won a couple championships having a lot of playoff points, and the couple of years I haven’t had a lot of playoff points, I haven’t made it very far.

“I know what’s important, so hopefully we can get some more of that.”

Race winner Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Busch admitted that having a win in hand may provide himself and crew chief Randall Burnett opportunities to take some chances they might otherwise not have attempted.

“It does open up opportunity for staying out in particular races or maybe pitting and getting tires in particular races because you do have that win so you can take more chances,” Busch said.

“But I don’t know that you’d mess with set-up stuff really much.”

After a tumultuous 2022 season during which Busch found himself in the unusual position of finding a new team in NASCAR, Sunday’s win has the potential to make this season a special one.

“The Cup Series is where our focus is, and we need to be able to go out here and win races,” he said. “If this can be a fantastic year of knocking off five, eight wins, whatever, that would be phenomenal, and all we could really ask for being with a new team and having a new chance.”

shares
comments

Related video

Trackhouse misses out on win, but scores a double top-five in Cali

Logano “didn’t brake check anyone” in Fontana NASCAR Cup restart chaos
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Nemechek beats Mayer to Fontana Xfinity win

Nemechek beats Mayer to Fontana Xfinity win

NASCAR XFINITY
Fontana

Nemechek wins Fontana Xfinity race Nemechek beats Mayer to Fontana Xfinity win

Elliott 'not surprised' with Busch's quick success at RCR

Elliott 'not surprised' with Busch's quick success at RCR

NASCAR Cup
Auto Club, Fontana

Elliott 'not surprised' by Busch win Elliott 'not surprised' with Busch's quick success at RCR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Kyle Busch More from
Kyle Busch
2023 NASCAR Cup at Fontana race results

2023 NASCAR Cup at Fontana race results

NASCAR Cup
Auto Club, Fontana

2023 NASCAR Cup Fontana race results 2023 NASCAR Cup at Fontana race results

Kyle Busch takes record-setting NASCAR win at Fontana

Kyle Busch takes record-setting NASCAR win at Fontana

NASCAR Cup
Auto Club, Fontana

Busch, RCR take Fontana Cup win Kyle Busch takes record-setting NASCAR win at Fontana

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Prime
Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21 Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Richard Childress Racing More from
Richard Childress Racing
Overtime chaos ends RFK-RCR battle for the Daytona 500

Overtime chaos ends RFK-RCR battle for the Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

RCR-RFK battle derailed by overtime Overtime chaos ends RFK-RCR battle for the Daytona 500

Kyle Busch “didn’t see the sense” in pushes that led to Daytona 500 Duel wreck

Kyle Busch “didn’t see the sense” in pushes that led to Daytona 500 Duel wreck

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Busch “didn’t see sense” of pushes Kyle Busch “didn’t see the sense” in pushes that led to Daytona 500 Duel wreck

RCR unveils new-look No. 8 Chevrolet for Kyle Busch

RCR unveils new-look No. 8 Chevrolet for Kyle Busch

NASCAR Cup

First look at Kyle Busch's 2023 car RCR unveils new-look No. 8 Chevrolet for Kyle Busch

Latest news

Deaths prompt 'hard reset' of tarmac rallying in Australia

Deaths prompt 'hard reset' of tarmac rallying in Australia

Misc Other rally

Deaths prompt 'hard reset' of tarmac rallying in Australia Deaths prompt 'hard reset' of tarmac rallying in Australia

US switch for Kiwi Porsche talent

US switch for Kiwi Porsche talent

PMRC Porsche

US switch for Kiwi Porsche talent US switch for Kiwi Porsche talent

Aston Martin not believing F1 hype surrounding team after Bahrain test

Aston Martin not believing F1 hype surrounding team after Bahrain test

Formula 1

Aston Martin not believing F1 hype surrounding team after Bahrain test Aston Martin not believing F1 hype surrounding team after Bahrain test

Cadillac “excited” by three-pronged attack on Le Mans 24 Hours

Cadillac “excited” by three-pronged attack on Le Mans 24 Hours

LM24 Le Mans

Cadillac “excited” by three-pronged attack on Le Mans 24 Hours Cadillac “excited” by three-pronged attack on Le Mans 24 Hours

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.