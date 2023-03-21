Subscribe
Previous / Alex Bowman enters Truck races at COTA, North Wilkesboro
NASCAR Cup / Austin News

Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA

Kimi Raikkonen says he’s “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup competition this weekend at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, where he will race against fellow Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button.

Charles Bradley
By:
Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA
Listen to this article

This will be Raikkonen's first start at COTA since finishing 13th for Alfa Romeo in the 2021 United States Grand Prix, the scene of the 2007 world champ’s final F1 win for Ferrari in 2018.

He will race the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro fielded by Trackhouse Racing’s part-time crew led by 23-race winning crew chief Darian Grubb, who won a Cup Series title with Tony Stewart in 2011.

“Obviously, it’s helpful that I know the track,” said Raikkonen. “Now, the F1 car and a NASCAR Cup car are slightly different in how they feel when you go around it.

“I need to remember there’s a lot less downforce when I go around the first time coming out of the pits.”

Raikkonen will make his second Cup start for Trackhouse Racing’s Project91 program, following his debut at Watkins Glen last year. He ran in eighth position briefly during a pitstop cycle in a weather-affected race, before later crashing out and injuring his wrist.

“Last year was a great experience,” said Raikkonen. “Unfortunately, the result wasn’t what we were looking for because we got caught up in a wreck, but that’s part of racing.

“I am excited to have another go, and hopefully we will stay out of any big issues. This will be tricky for sure, but the further we go in the weekend the easier it gets.

“At least I have an idea of how we can approach the weekend. I think we did a good job last year. Is the car going to give us a better result? I don’t know, I hope so.”

Kimi Raikkonen, TrackHouse Racing, Recogni Chevrolet Camaro, Ty Dillon, Petty GMS Motorsports, Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Kimi Raikkonen, TrackHouse Racing, Recogni Chevrolet Camaro, Ty Dillon, Petty GMS Motorsports, Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

Team boss Justin Marks added: “We had a great event last year and left Watkins Glen wanting a little bit more, so I am glad we could put this weekend together.

“Kimi is a world class talent and it’s been a pleasure to have him join our team. He’s been everything we could hope for, and I think we have showed him how competitive, professional and fun NASCAR racing really is these days.”

Trackhouse’s Ross Chastain scored his maiden Cup career victory at COTA last year, when he passed two cars in the final corners, while team-mate Daniel Suarez dominated the early going before a power steering failure ended his victory bid.

“Kimi was a lot of fun last year when he raced with us in Watkins Glen,” said Suarez. “You can certainly see his talent. He picked up NASCAR racing so quickly.

“It's going to be interesting to see how he does this year on a track where he has won in Formula 1. I think he will be very quick.”

Raikkonen will be joined on the grid by Button, who is driving a Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing.

They will have a little bit of added time to get acclimated, as the Cup Series features an extra practice session for 50 minutes this Friday, before qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alex Bowman enters Truck races at COTA, North Wilkesboro
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins 2023 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins 2023 Saudi Arabian GP

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins 2023 Saudi Arabian GP F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins 2023 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control

Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY

Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control

Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA

Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup
Austin

Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?

Misc General
Race of Champions

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

WEC WEC

Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.