Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Kevin Harvick to step away from racing fulltime after 2023; expected to join FOX booth Next / Jimmie Johnson eyes chance to drive NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans entry
NASCAR Cup News

Harvick confirms retirement plans, "genuinely looking forward" to 2023

Kevin Harvick as confirmed his plans to step away from NASCAR Cup Series competition after the 2023 season.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

2023 will be Harvick's last as the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, retiring from full-time racing after a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Motorsport.com reported on Wednesday that Harvick is expected to join the FOX Sports TV booth in 2024, but nothing on that has been confirmed publicly yet.

Read Also:

“There is absolutely nothing else in the world that I enjoy doing more than going to the racetrack, and I’m genuinely looking forward to this season,” said Harvick. “But as I’ve gone through the years, I knew there would come a day where I had to make a decision. When would it be time to step away from the car?

“I’ve sought out people and picked their brains. When I asked them when they knew it was the right time, they said it’ll just happen, and you’ll realize that’s the right moment. You’ll make a plan and decide when it’s your last year.

“It’s definitely been hard to understand when that right moment is because we’ve been so fortunate to run well. But sometimes there are just other things going on that become more important and, for me, that time has come.”

He will end his career with over 800 Cup starts, making his debut under the darkest of circumstances in 2001. With the tragic death of the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr. on the final lap of the Daytona 500, Harvick was chosen to drive the car that 'The Intimidator' piloted to six of his seven Cup titles.

A seemingly impossible task

Just 25 years old, Harvick faced the pressure and found Victory Lane in just his third start, beating Jeff Gordon in a photo finish at Atlanta. The emotional moment was just the beginning as he went on to win dozens of races.

“Dale’s passing changed our sport forever, and it changed my life forever and the direction it took," added Harvick. "It took me a long time to really get comfortable to really even think about things that happened that day."

“Looking back on it now, you realize the importance of getting in the Cup car, and then we wound up winning my first race at Atlanta in the 29 car after Dale’s death. The significance and the importance of keeping that car on the racetrack and winning that race early at Atlanta – knowing now what it meant to the sport, and just that moment in general of being able to carry on, was so important.”

In 2014, he joined Stewart-Haas Racing and earned his one and only championship that very first season with SHR. And he hasn't slowed down much since then.

Last year, at 46 years old, he won back-to-back races and made the playoffs for the 13th consecutive year. Since its inception in 2004, he's only missed the cut three times.

 

His 60 victories puts him ninth on the all-time wins list, equal with Kyle Busch and just behind Earnhardt himself (76).

Looking at NASCAR's secondary division, he enjoyed immense success there as well with 47 Xfinity wins and two championships in 2001 and 2006.

Tony Stewart's reaction

“I competed against Kevin for a long time and I was so happy to finally have him a part of our race team,” said Tony Stewart, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and co-owner at Stewart-Haas Racing. “He’s incredibly reliable – consistent and calculated on the track with a drive to always be better. That’s what you want in a teammate. He knows what he needs to be successful, and his will to win helped elevate our entire company.

“I want Kevin to savor every lap this season, to compete like hell and to take it all in. He’s made all of us at Stewart-Haas Racing incredibly proud and we want to make his last season his best season.”

Harvick's farewell '4EVER' tour kicks off next month with The Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, before running the Daytona 500 for 22nd consecutive year. He won the crown jewel event in spectacular fashion in 2007, and hopes to join an exclusive club of drivers to have won it multiple times.

shares
comments

Related video

Kevin Harvick to step away from racing fulltime after 2023; expected to join FOX booth
Previous article

Kevin Harvick to step away from racing fulltime after 2023; expected to join FOX booth
Next article

Jimmie Johnson eyes chance to drive NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans entry

Jimmie Johnson eyes chance to drive NASCAR Garage 56 Le Mans entry
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Alfredo joins McLeod for full NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2023
NASCAR XFINITY

Alfredo joins McLeod for full NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2023

Petty GMS rebranded as Legacy Motor Club; Johnson car number revealed
NASCAR Cup

Petty GMS rebranded as Legacy Motor Club; Johnson car number revealed

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Kevin Harvick More from
Kevin Harvick
Kevin Harvick to step away from racing fulltime after 2023; expected to join FOX booth
NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick to step away from racing fulltime after 2023; expected to join FOX booth

NASCAR stars partner to purchase CARS late model series
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR stars partner to purchase CARS late model series

Stewart-Haas Racing to appeal Kevin Harvick NASCAR penalty
NASCAR Cup

Stewart-Haas Racing to appeal Kevin Harvick NASCAR penalty

Latest news

Kevin Magnussen could miss Rolex 24 with hand surgery
IMSA IMSA

Kevin Magnussen could miss Rolex 24 with hand surgery

Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen may be unable to race at this month’s Rolex 24 at Daytona due to an unexpected hand surgery.

Wolff: Andretti F1 bid made a statement with Cadillac and GM tie-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Andretti F1 bid made a statement with Cadillac and GM tie-up

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff has softened his stance on the prospect of Andretti joining Formula 1, admitting the team's tie-up with General Motors brand Cadillac is "definitely a positive" and a "statement".

Vowles: I won’t turn Williams into a ‘mini-Mercedes’ F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vowles: I won’t turn Williams into a ‘mini-Mercedes’ F1 team

Newly-appointed Williams Formula 1 boss James Vowles says he is not looking to turn the team into a “mini-Mercedes” upon his move from Brackley next month.

L.A. Coliseum "all in" on return of preseason NASCAR Clash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

L.A. Coliseum "all in" on return of preseason NASCAR Clash

Even before the checkered flag flew on the first preseason NASCAR Clash in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, organizers were envisioning a return performance – and they got their wish.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.