Jimmie Johnson adds Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 to 2024 schedule

Johnson, the seven-time Cup champion and co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, has partnered with Carvana since 2021 when he competed in the IndyCar Series.

For 2024, Johnson, 48, will compete in three races this year with Carvana livery on his No. 84 Toyota: the season-opening Daytona 500, the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (which is returning to the oval track layout this year) and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

“Jimmie is not only the true embodiment of a champion, as recognized by his Hall of Fame induction this year, he is also a leader on and off the track and we can’t wait to see what he accomplishes this season,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana’s co-founder and chief brand officer.

This season Carvana’s paint schemes will honor the legacy Johnson has built across his NASCAR and IndyCar careers with three unique designs. Carvana will unveil the Daytona 500 paint scheme next month.

“I’m so proud to represent Carvana for a second NASCAR season, and our fourth season overall as partners, at some of my favorite races,” said Johnson. “Carvana is a fun brand that captures the joy of cars and racing and they do a great job leveraging their partnership with Legacy MC.

“I’m excited to have a shot at another Daytona 500 trophy in our new Toyota Camry XSE’s and the paint scheme is sure to be a fan favorite.”

Dollar Tree/Family Dollar recently announced it will sponsor Johnson in races this season at Dover on April 28, Kansas Speedway on Sept. 29 and Las Vegas on Oct. 20.

Johnson's 2024 schedule is now up to nine races. He’s already announced plans to compete at Texas on April 14, Kansas on May 5, and the Coke 600 at Charlotte on May 26. Those races will be backed by AdventHealth.