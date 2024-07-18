2024 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Round 22 of the 2024 season takes the NASCAR Cup Series back to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval for the first time in four years.
Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney captured the checkered flag at Pocono last weekend, holding off Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman in the closing laps.
In the regular season championship, things are tightening up with Chase Elliott leading team-mate Kyle Larson by just 3pts. Tyler Reddick is 15pts behind, and Denny Hamlin is 20pts back.
Michael McDowell is the defending winner at IMS, but that victory came on the road course. The Cup Series hasn't raced the oval layout since 2020. Only three former winners of the Brickyard 400 are in the field: Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, and Jimmie Johnson.
This week in the news, Daniel Suarez revealed that he will run the NASCAR Brazil event at Interlagos next month. NASCAR also confirmed that the series will run multiple tire compounds in the Cup race at Richmond. Additionally, there was a tire test at Bristol where Goodyear looked to uncover what caused the extreme tire wear we saw at BMS earlier this year.
What is the NASCAR at Indianapolis schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, July 19
1:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports Streaming
2:35 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - NBC Sports Streaming
3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
4:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
5:30 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race at IRP (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
8:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race at IRP (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, July 20
12:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
1:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race at IMS (62 laps) - USA NETWORK
Sunday, July 21
2:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race at IMS (160 laps) - NBC
Race winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Wabash Ford Mustang
Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis?
- Date: Sunday, July 21
- TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (50-50-60) - 160 laps
- TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: Peacock
- Radio: IMS Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?
There are 39 entries for Chicago with three open entries. 7x NASCAR Cup Series champion and 4x winner of the Brickyard 400 Jimmie Johnson will be racing this weekend. Richard Childress Racing will enter a third entry with Ty Dillon behind the wheel. MBM Motorsports will enter the No. 66 with BJ McLeod s the driver.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|33
|Ty Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|66
|BJ McLeod
|MBM Motorsports
|Ford
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
