How option tires could change Sunday's Richmond NASCAR Cup race

Tire wear has always played a role in NASCAR racing, but it could take on more significance in Sunday night’s 400-mile event.

Teams will be faced with some potentially challenging tire strategy decisions. NASCAR and Goodyear have made two different tires available for the event – a “prime tire” (the baseline tire, harder and longer viability) and an “option tire” (a softer tire than wears more quickly but provides more grip).

In the All-Star Race, the use of the option tire did not show a noticeable difference in wear and produced few varying tire strategies by teams.

However, unlike the recently repaved North Wilkesboro, Richmond has an older and much more abrasive surface, and it’s hoped the benefit of the option tire will be much more pronounced.

In Saturday’s extended practice, teams generally saw immediate benefits on the option tire, but they began to dissipate after about 35 to 40 laps. However, the practice was held in the heat of the day while the race will take place mostly under the lights, which may alter how conditions play out.

The choice on the timing of the option tires’ use could be a risky one.

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Rewards Toyota Camry Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

“Certainly, I think you are going to leave them laying for the end of the race for the most part – now I won’t say – there may be some cars that need some points that might try to put a set on to steal a stage win or something like that, some of those cut off cars potentially,” said Chris Gabehart, crew chief for pole-winner Denny Hamlin.

“But I think to win the race, you will have to leave them for the end of the race.”

Gabehart said he has a “rough game plan” for the tires’ use but knows improvisation will undoubtably come into play.

“I think the cooler weather played a factor at North Wilkesboro. At practice we saw one thing and certainly had a feeling going into the race that in those conditions we might see this and then we lived the race where it was a night race and cooled off and certainly felt differently about it afterwards.,” he said.

“I don’t think this track is capable of that level of transformation from one condition to the next, but I do think until the lights turn on here at Richmond you won’t know what you have.”

A way to move the needle

Josh Berry, who is fighting to win his way into the 16-driver playoff field, called the introduction of the option tire a “great move” by NASCAR.

Berry got off to a good start on Saturday, advancing to the final round of qualifying and will line up fifth in the race.

“They’ve got to move the needle, and I think it’s a success,” Berry said of NASCAR’s decision. “The tire wear we had today, it will only be better (Sunday) with little cooler temperatures and more rubber on the track.

“I think we could have a fleet completely of those tires and there wouldn’t be any issues.”

With four races remaining before the playoff field is set, desperation is also likely to play a role in when the tires are utilized – but would likely affect strategy decisions in general regardless.

For several drivers, a win is the only way they could now advance to the playoffs.

Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Family Dollar Toyota Camry Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

Hamlin, who won the spring race at Richmond in a dramatic duel with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. in the spring, said he applauds NASCAR’s decision to test the waters with the tire choices but also aware of the potential downfalls.

“With anything like that something bizarre can happen and you could lose on it is a possibility, but it is the same for everyone,” Hamlin said.

“Everyone has the same rules with the tire allotment, so it is just do you get unlucky with cautions or not – that is the only thing that can really throw a wrench in where we would be.”