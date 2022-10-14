Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 NASCAR at Las Vegas - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more Next / Kurt Busch steps away from full-time NASCAR competition
NASCAR Cup News

HMS names Blake Harris as next crew chief for Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports has hired Blake Harris as the next crew chief for NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman beginning next season.

Jim Utter
By:
HMS names Blake Harris as next crew chief for Alex Bowman
Listen to this article

Harris, 35, is currently in his first season as a Cup crew chief for driver Michael McDowell at Front Row Motorsports, where McDowell has enjoyed a career-best season with 12 top-10 finishes in 32 starts so far.

Harris will complete the year with McDowell before moving to HMS in mid-November. He is replacing Greg Ives, who announced in August he would step down as crew chief for Bowman and the No. 48 team at the end of this season.

“Blake brings a tremendous amount of talent to our organization,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “In our conversations, it quickly became clear that he’s an excellent culture fit and believes in the way we approach competing and winning.

“He and Alex have already developed a relationship, so we’re excited to see how they grow together. Greg has assembled a winning team, and we believe Blake is the perfect person to continue that work.” A native of Maypearl, Texas, Harris began driving race cars at age 11 and moved to North Carolina immediately after high school to pursue a career in NASCAR. At just 18 years old, he joined Evernham Motorsports (later Richard Petty Motorsports) in 2006, working in both the engine and chassis departments. In 2010, Harris transitioned to Furniture Row Racing, where he became the car chief for drivers Kurt Busch (2013) and Martin Truex Jr. (2014-2018). He was an integral part of Furniture Row’s 2017 championship season when the No. 78 team won eight races. In 2019, Harris followed Truex to Joe Gibbs Racing, where he served as car chief for the No. 19 team before accepting the crew chief role at Front Row Motorsports for 2022.

“The opportunity to work with a winning driver like Alex, an engaged sponsor like Ally and a championship team like Hendrick Motorsports is huge,” said Harris. “When I moved to North Carolina in 2005, my goal was to become a crew chief for a top-caliber organization that could win races and compete for titles.

“I’m grateful for the chance to fulfill that dream and look forward to building something special with the No. 48 team.” Bowman, 29, has driven for HMS full-time since 2018, earning a playoff berth in each of his five seasons. He has won seven races over the past four seasons. He is currently sitting out while recovering from a concussion suffered in a wreck at Texas last month.

“I’m pumped about the chance to work with Blake,” Bowman said. “He’s a great fit for me, for our No. 48 group and for the way Hendrick Motorsports operates week in and week out. With Blake and everyone who supports this Ally Racing team, I know we can build on what Greg started and take this to the next level.”

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

In a statement, Bob Jenkins, owner of Front Row Motorsports, said they organization wished “nothing but the best” for Harris.

“He helped our organization become better and we are committed to ensuring that all our teams continue to improve. We have made considerable strides forward on and off the track in recent years and our goal is to continue to increase our performance,” Jenkins said.

“We have already begun the process of building for next season in a lot of different areas. This includes finding our next leader of the No. 34 Ford team.”

shares
comments
2022 NASCAR at Las Vegas - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more
Previous article

2022 NASCAR at Las Vegas - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more
Next article

Kurt Busch steps away from full-time NASCAR competition

Kurt Busch steps away from full-time NASCAR competition
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Berry takes Las Vegas Xfinity win, advances to Championship 4 Las Vegas II
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Berry takes Las Vegas Xfinity win, advances to Championship 4

Reddick takes pole position at Las Vegas over Cindric Las Vegas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Reddick takes pole position at Las Vegas over Cindric

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Alex Bowman More from
Alex Bowman
Bowman to miss at least the next three NASCAR Cup races Charlotte II
NASCAR Cup

Bowman to miss at least the next three NASCAR Cup races

Alex Bowman to miss Charlotte Roval, Gragson to sub again
NASCAR Cup

Alex Bowman to miss Charlotte Roval, Gragson to sub again

Bowman snags Las Vegas win in dramatic two-lap shootout Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Bowman snags Las Vegas win in dramatic two-lap shootout

Hendrick Motorsports More from
Hendrick Motorsports
Points leader Chase Elliott wrecks out of playoff opener Darlington II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Points leader Chase Elliott wrecks out of playoff opener

Elliott hesitant to embrace favorite role in NASCAR playoffs Cup Series Playoffs Media Day
NASCAR Cup

Elliott hesitant to embrace favorite role in NASCAR playoffs

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Latest news

Rins: Suzuki “deserved” MotoGP Australian GP win
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins: Suzuki “deserved” MotoGP Australian GP win

Alex Rins says Suzuki “deserved” to win the 2022 Australian Grand Prix as the Japanese marque nears its exit from MotoGP at the end of the season.

Russell: De Vries deserved to have “stars align” for F1 entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: De Vries deserved to have “stars align” for F1 entry

George Russell says his former F2 rival Nyck de Vries deserved to have the “stars align” and create an opportunity for him to land a 2023 AlphaTauri Formula 1 seat.

Quartararo facing “toughest job of my career” as MotoGP title hopes fade
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo facing “toughest job of my career” as MotoGP title hopes fade

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo admits he is facing the “toughest job of my career” to win the 2022 MotoGP world title after crashing out of the Australian Grand Prix.

Australia MotoGP: Rins wins, Quartararo crashes out
MotoGP MotoGP

Australia MotoGP: Rins wins, Quartararo crashes out

Alex Rins won a last-lap Australian Grand Prix thriller to give Suzuki one more win before its MotoGP exit, as Fabio Quartararo lost the championship lead after a crash.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.