Four NASCAR car chiefs ejected after multiple Las Vegas inspection failures

During pre-race inspection for the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, four different race teams failed twice ahead of practice and qualifying -- three Chevrolets and one Ford.

As a result, they have all been issued the standard penalties for such failures, which includes the ejection of the car chief for the remainder of the race weekend.

They are the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of William Byron, the #2 Team Penske Ford of Austin Cindric, and also both Kaulig Racing entries -- the #16 Chevrolet of AJ Allmendinger, and the #10 Chevrolet of Ty Dillon.

All four have also lost their pit stall selection, and will get whatever final four stalls are leftover after the rest of the 36-car field chooses. However, these cars all passed on the third attempt, so they will be allowed to qualify and won’t have to serve any in-race penalties. A third failure would have resulted in a drive-through penalty at the start of Sunday's race, but there were no further reported issues.