All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
NASCAR Cup Darlington II

Chase Briscoe just gave Stewart-Haas one last shot at NASCAR glory

By taking victory in Darlington, Chase Briscoe put the soon-to-dissolve team into the playoffs — and put everyone else on notice, declaring that Stewart-Hass Racing is done just yet.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Stewart-Haas Racing's 15-year story in NASCAR will come to an end in just ten weeks, but after a miracle moment in Darlington, the team's 323 employees have something fight for until that day comes: the Cup Series championship.

Those employees were at the forefront of Chase Briscoe's mind as he stood on the frontstretch, celebrating his improbable victory in the Southern 500.

“To get this 14 car back in victory lane — and for all 320-something employees, to be able to race for a championship in their final year, it’s unbelievable," he said.

"The day that we found out that the team wasn’t gonna exist anymore, we went over to the shop floor, and we all looked at each other and said, ‘We’re in this until the end.  We’re not gonna give up.’  We kept saying all week that we had one bullet left in the chamber — and that bullet hit.”

Watch: Chase Briscoe fends off Kyle Busch to win, clinch playoff spot at Darlington

Out of a job, but in the hunt for a title

Briscoe's crew chief Richard Boswell gave a candid perspective on what it's like inside the SHR shop as the clock nears midnight while still trying to compete at the highest level of the sport.

"For those of us that have been there for quite some time, it’s sad, right? It sucks. This is family. Every employee there I would have at Christmas dinner," he said. "I think the struggle and the difficulty that’s come with it has been, we have a job to do, and that hasn’t changed. 

"I can’t tell you how many guys I have in my office every week wondering, where should I go? I’m worried about my future.

"You have to have those conversations, just from an empathy standpoint. You have to take those guys in and let them know that you care. That’s just added more work and more hours. I would say that’s been the biggest difference — just trying to be mindful of what everybody is going through, but also know we have a job to do, [and to] try to do our best to bring the best cars we can every week."

Watch: Boswell eyes Atlanta as Briscoe’s shot to advance into Round of 12

As Briscoe ends his seven years with Stewart-Haas on a high note, he's one of the few with his future secure, having signed with Joe Gibbs Racing to drive the No. 19 Toyota Camry next year. But the future is not nearly as certain for many of those who work at SHR.

Making Tony proud

Stewart-Haas Racing, co-owned by Gene Haas and Tony Stewart, have won two championships in the NASCAR Cup Series. The first came in 2011 with Stewart driving, and the second in 2014 with Kevin Harvick. Until Briscoe's big Darlington finish edged him into the playoffs, SHR had no drivers in the playoffs  and zero wins over the past two seasons — despite running a large four-car team.

Besides breaking a drought, when Briscoe crossed the finish line, he brought the team full-circle. Not only was that the team's 70th victory in the Cup Series, it came in the No. 14 car, driven by Stewart, that earned the organization its very first win back in 2009. And Briscoe is a self-proclaimed "diehard fan" of his long-time boss.

"That’s the car I cheered for growing up," said Briscoe after the race. "I’ve seen that car win time and time and time again, [and] win a championship. It’s been 90-something races since that car has been in Victory Lane ... At least now we have a chance to go win a championship. We don’t have any Playoff points or anything like that ... I kind of love the back-up-against-the-wall thing. That’s certainly what we’re going to have now."

After the win, Briscoe got a call from Smoke himself, congratulating him on that Southern 500 triumph.

"Tony called," said Briscoe. "Just to hear how excited he is ... From a morale standpoint, it’s huge at our building. It’s been tough. It’s definitely just a weird time right now. For me to be there for seven years and be like family with a lot of those guys, it means a lot.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Reddick was "waiting to puke" as he raced for NASCAR's regular season title

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Reddick was "waiting to puke" as he raced for NASCAR's regular season title

Reddick was "waiting to puke" as he raced for NASCAR's regular season title

NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Reddick was "waiting to puke" as he raced for NASCAR's regular season title
Mixed emotions for 23XI as Bubba Wallace fails to make the playoffs

Mixed emotions for 23XI as Bubba Wallace fails to make the playoffs

NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Mixed emotions for 23XI as Bubba Wallace fails to make the playoffs
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion
Chase Briscoe
More from
Chase Briscoe
Chase Briscoe wins his way into the playoffs with wild Southern 500 victory

Chase Briscoe wins his way into the playoffs with wild Southern 500 victory

NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Chase Briscoe wins his way into the playoffs with wild Southern 500 victory
Chase Briscoe laments 'bittersweet' final Brickyard 400 for SHR

Chase Briscoe laments 'bittersweet' final Brickyard 400 for SHR

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Chase Briscoe laments 'bittersweet' final Brickyard 400 for SHR
Joe Gibbs Racing confirms Chase Briscoe as Truex's 2025 replacement

Joe Gibbs Racing confirms Chase Briscoe as Truex's 2025 replacement

NASCAR Cup
Joe Gibbs Racing confirms Chase Briscoe as Truex's 2025 replacement
Stewart-Haas Racing
More from
Stewart-Haas Racing
Berry flips upside down in scary crash while leading Daytona Cup race

Berry flips upside down in scary crash while leading Daytona Cup race

NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Berry flips upside down in scary crash while leading Daytona Cup race
Haas snags two drivers from rival NASCAR Xfinity teams for 2025

Haas snags two drivers from rival NASCAR Xfinity teams for 2025

NASCAR XFINITY
Michigan
Haas snags two drivers from rival NASCAR Xfinity teams for 2025
NASCAR Xfinity Indianapolis: Herbst wins with dramatic last-lap pass

NASCAR Xfinity Indianapolis: Herbst wins with dramatic last-lap pass

NASCAR XFINITY
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NASCAR Xfinity Indianapolis: Herbst wins with dramatic last-lap pass

Latest news

Newey’s move to Aston Martin set to be made official

Newey’s move to Aston Martin set to be made official

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Newey’s move to Aston Martin set to be made official
Missing Newey? Too complex a design? What’s turned Red Bull’s F1 car into a "monster"

Missing Newey? Too complex a design? What’s turned Red Bull’s F1 car into a "monster"

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Missing Newey? Too complex a design? What’s turned Red Bull’s F1 car into a "monster"
Ogier, Rovanpera selected to help Toyota WRC title bid in Chile

Ogier, Rovanpera selected to help Toyota WRC title bid in Chile

WRC WRC
Rally Greece
Ogier, Rovanpera selected to help Toyota WRC title bid in Chile
Was the penalty that handed Magnussen a race ban too harsh?

Was the penalty that handed Magnussen a race ban too harsh?

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Was the penalty that handed Magnussen a race ban too harsh?

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global