Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Atlanta
Reddick has an impressive lead, just two races into the 2026 season
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports
Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images
After winning the first two races of the 2026 NASCAR Cup season, Tyler Reddick holds a 40-point lead in the championship standings. 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace sits second after back-to-back top tens to open the year, with Chase Elliott third.
Some notables deep in the standings include Denny Hamlin (27th), Christopher Bell (31st), Alex Bowman (32nd), and rookie Connor Zilisch (36th).
38 different drivers have scored points through the first two races of the year, while a handful who competed at Daytona and/or Atlanta have not declared for Cup points, so they aren't included in the below the standings.
2026 NASCAR Cup points after Atlanta I (Race 2 of 36)
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|125
|2
|Bubba Wallace
|85
|3
|Chase Elliott
|81
|4
|Carson Hocevar
|74
|5
|Zane Smith
|71
|6
|Joey Logano
|68
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|67
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|67
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|61
|10
|Chris Buescher
|61
|11
|Ross Chastain
|51
|12
|Noah Gragson
|50
|13
|William Byron
|50
|14
|Ryan Preece
|49
|15
|Chase Briscoe
|45
|16
|Shane van Gisbergen
|45
|17
|Ty Dillon
|44
|18
|AJ Allmendinger
|43
|19
|John-Hunter Nemechek
|43
|20
|Michael McDowell
|43
|21
|Kyle Larson
|42
|22
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|40
|23
|Riley Herbst
|39
|24
|Kyle Busch
|36
|25
|Josh Berry
|34
|26
|Austin Cindric
|34
|27
|Denny Hamlin
|32
|28
|Cody Ware
|30
|29
|Erik Jones
|29
|30
|Cole Custer
|29
|31
|Christopher Bell
|25
|32
|Alex Bowman
|18
|33
|Ty Gibbs
|17
|34
|Austin Dillon
|17
|35
|Todd Gilliland
|16
|36
|Connor Zilisch
|14
|37
|Casey Mears
|9
|38
|BJ McLeod
|3
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Hurricane Hocevar experience on full display in NASCAR Atlanta
Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Atlanta
23XI Racing riding high after Tyler Reddick sweeps first two NASCAR races
Shane van Gisbergen spins twice, still earns career-best oval Cup finish
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments