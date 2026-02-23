Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Atlanta

After winning the first two races of the 2026 NASCAR Cup season, Tyler Reddick holds a 40-point lead in the championship standings. 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace sits second after back-to-back top tens to open the year, with Chase Elliott third.

Some notables deep in the standings include Denny Hamlin (27th), Christopher Bell (31st), Alex Bowman (32nd), and rookie Connor Zilisch (36th).

38 different drivers have scored points through the first two races of the year, while a handful who competed at Daytona and/or Atlanta have not declared for Cup points, so they aren't included in the below the standings.

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Atlanta I (Race 2 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points 1 Tyler Reddick 125 2 Bubba Wallace 85 3 Chase Elliott 81 4 Carson Hocevar 74 5 Zane Smith 71 6 Joey Logano 68 7 Daniel Suarez 67 8 Ryan Blaney 67 9 Brad Keselowski 61 10 Chris Buescher 61 11 Ross Chastain 51 12 Noah Gragson 50 13 William Byron 50 14 Ryan Preece 49 15 Chase Briscoe 45 16 Shane van Gisbergen 45 17 Ty Dillon 44 18 AJ Allmendinger 43 19 John-Hunter Nemechek 43 20 Michael McDowell 43 21 Kyle Larson 42 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 40 23 Riley Herbst 39 24 Kyle Busch 36 25 Josh Berry 34 26 Austin Cindric 34 27 Denny Hamlin 32 28 Cody Ware 30 29 Erik Jones 29 30 Cole Custer 29 31 Christopher Bell 25 32 Alex Bowman 18 33 Ty Gibbs 17 34 Austin Dillon 17 35 Todd Gilliland 16 36 Connor Zilisch 14 37 Casey Mears 9 38 BJ McLeod 3