NASCAR Cup Atlanta

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Atlanta

Reddick has an impressive lead, just two races into the 2026 season

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

After winning the first two races of the 2026 NASCAR Cup season, Tyler Reddick holds a 40-point lead in the championship standings. 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace sits second after back-to-back top tens to open the year, with Chase Elliott third.

Some notables deep in the standings include Denny Hamlin (27th), Christopher Bell (31st), Alex Bowman (32nd), and rookie Connor Zilisch (36th).

38 different drivers have scored points through the first two races of the year, while a handful who competed at Daytona and/or Atlanta have not declared for Cup points, so they aren't included in the below the standings.

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Atlanta I (Race 2 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points
1 Tyler Reddick 125
2 Bubba Wallace 85
3 Chase Elliott 81
4 Carson Hocevar 74
5 Zane Smith 71
6 Joey Logano 68
7 Daniel Suarez 67
8 Ryan Blaney 67
9 Brad Keselowski 61
10 Chris Buescher 61
11 Ross Chastain 51
12 Noah Gragson 50
13 William Byron 50
14 Ryan Preece 49
15 Chase Briscoe 45
16 Shane van Gisbergen 45
17 Ty Dillon 44
18 AJ Allmendinger 43
19 John-Hunter Nemechek 43
20 Michael McDowell 43
21 Kyle Larson 42
22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 40
23 Riley Herbst 39
24 Kyle Busch 36
25 Josh Berry 34
26 Austin Cindric 34
27 Denny Hamlin 32
28 Cody Ware 30
29 Erik Jones 29
30 Cole Custer 29
31 Christopher Bell 25
32 Alex Bowman 18
33 Ty Gibbs 17
34 Austin Dillon 17
35 Todd Gilliland 16
36 Connor Zilisch 14
37 Casey Mears 9
38 BJ McLeod 3

 

