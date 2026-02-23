Skip to main content

Results
NASCAR Cup Atlanta

Official race results from 2026 Atlanta NASCAR Cup race

Reddick is a winner again after a dizzying NASCAR Cup race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta)

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta featured a record number of lead changes with over a dozen different drivers taking a turn out front.

For the first time since 2009, a driver opened the season with back-to-back wins as Tyler Reddick surged ahead in double overtime to win the race. It was an improbable comeback after being collected in a mid-race wreck and losing his right-front fender.

Reddick led a 1-2 for Toyota as Chase Briscoe finished second, followed by Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar, and Daniel Suarez. Shane van Gisbergen also rebounded from two spins to secure his career-best oval finish in the Cup Series.

Complete Results from the Autotrader 400 at Atlanta

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts
1 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 271 3:32'26.804     10 53   67
2 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 271 3:32'26.968 0.164 0.164 7 27   43
3 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 271 3:32'27.036 0.232 0.068 7     34
4 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 271 3:32'27.094 0.290 0.058 12 2   38
5 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 271 3:32'27.204 0.400 0.110 9     32
6 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 271 3:32'27.291 0.487 0.087 10 1   32
7 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 271 3:32'27.357 0.553 0.066 12 1   30
8 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 271 3:32'27.391 0.587 0.034 7 46   48
9 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 271 3:32'27.479 0.675 0.088 9     32
10 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 271 3:32'27.503 0.699 0.024 12 6   31
11 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 271 3:32'27.632 0.828 0.129 10 11   38
12 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 271 3:32'27.663 0.859 0.031 10     25
13 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 271 3:32'27.689 0.885 0.026 13 10   24
14 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 271 3:32'27.807 1.003 0.118 10     23
15 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 271 3:32'27.965 1.161 0.158 11     22
16 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 271 3:32'28.055 1.251 0.090 12     21
17 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 271 3:32'28.199 1.395 0.144 10 10   22
18 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 271 3:32'28.286 1.482 0.087 13 26   22
19 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 271 3:32'28.624 1.820 0.338 14     18
20 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 271 3:32'30.729 3.925 2.105 15     17
21 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 271 3:32'41.099 14.295 10.370 8 9   16
22 41 USA Cole Custer Ford 270 3:32'34.093 1 Lap 1 Lap 13     16
23 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 269 3:32'28.939 2 Laps 1 Lap 11     14
24 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 269 3:32'29.339 2 Laps 0.400 11     13
25 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 258 3:14'00.831 13 Laps 11 Laps 14   Accident 12
26 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 257 3:12'58.190 14 Laps 1 Lap 7 21 Accident 21
27 51 USA Cody Ware Ford 257 3:15'35.733 14 Laps 2'37.543 11   Accident 10
28 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 256 3:11'49.025 15 Laps 1 Lap 7   Accident 25
29 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 256 3:11'50.215 15 Laps 1.190 14   Accident 8
30 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 223 2:41'53.624 48 Laps 33 Laps 8   Accident 9
31 44 USA JJ Yeley Chevrolet 220 2:49'03.957 51 Laps 3 Laps 17   Accident  
32 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 160 1:55'21.401 111 Laps 60 Laps 5 48 Accident 13
33 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 157 3:32'42.516 114 Laps 3 Laps 7     4
34 8 USA Kyle Busch Chevrolet 124 1:30'09.636 147 Laps 33 Laps 5   Accident 7
35 78 USA BJ McLeod Chevrolet 111 1:25'14.191 160 Laps 13 Laps 7   Accident 2
36 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 103 1:12'30.703 168 Laps 8 Laps 8   Accident 1
37 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 81 49'45.606 190 Laps 22 Laps 4   Accident 1
38 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 81 49'45.617 190 Laps 0.011 4   Accident 1

