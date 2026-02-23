Official race results from 2026 Atlanta NASCAR Cup race
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing
Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta featured a record number of lead changes with over a dozen different drivers taking a turn out front.
For the first time since 2009, a driver opened the season with back-to-back wins as Tyler Reddick surged ahead in double overtime to win the race. It was an improbable comeback after being collected in a mid-race wreck and losing his right-front fender.
Reddick led a 1-2 for Toyota as Chase Briscoe finished second, followed by Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar, and Daniel Suarez. Shane van Gisbergen also rebounded from two spins to secure his career-best oval finish in the Cup Series.
Complete Results from the Autotrader 400 at Atlanta
|cla
|#
|driver
|manufacturer
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|pits
|laps led
|retirement
|pts
|1
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|271
|3:32'26.804
|10
|53
|67
|2
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Toyota
|271
|3:32'26.968
|0.164
|0.164
|7
|27
|43
|3
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|271
|3:32'27.036
|0.232
|0.068
|7
|34
|4
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|271
|3:32'27.094
|0.290
|0.058
|12
|2
|38
|5
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|271
|3:32'27.204
|0.400
|0.110
|9
|32
|6
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet
|271
|3:32'27.291
|0.487
|0.087
|10
|1
|32
|7
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|271
|3:32'27.357
|0.553
|0.066
|12
|1
|30
|8
|23
|Darrell Wallace Jr
|Toyota
|271
|3:32'27.391
|0.587
|0.034
|7
|46
|48
|9
|60
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|271
|3:32'27.479
|0.675
|0.088
|9
|32
|10
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|271
|3:32'27.503
|0.699
|0.024
|12
|6
|31
|11
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|271
|3:32'27.632
|0.828
|0.129
|10
|11
|38
|12
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|271
|3:32'27.663
|0.859
|0.031
|10
|25
|13
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|271
|3:32'27.689
|0.885
|0.026
|13
|10
|24
|14
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Ford
|271
|3:32'27.807
|1.003
|0.118
|10
|23
|15
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|271
|3:32'27.965
|1.161
|0.158
|11
|22
|16
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|271
|3:32'28.055
|1.251
|0.090
|12
|21
|17
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|271
|3:32'28.199
|1.395
|0.144
|10
|10
|22
|18
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|271
|3:32'28.286
|1.482
|0.087
|13
|26
|22
|19
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|271
|3:32'28.624
|1.820
|0.338
|14
|18
|20
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Chevrolet
|271
|3:32'30.729
|3.925
|2.105
|15
|17
|21
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|271
|3:32'41.099
|14.295
|10.370
|8
|9
|16
|22
|41
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|270
|3:32'34.093
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|13
|16
|23
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|269
|3:32'28.939
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|11
|14
|24
|43
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|269
|3:32'29.339
|2 Laps
|0.400
|11
|13
|25
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|258
|3:14'00.831
|13 Laps
|11 Laps
|14
|Accident
|12
|26
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|257
|3:12'58.190
|14 Laps
|1 Lap
|7
|21
|Accident
|21
|27
|51
|Cody Ware
|Ford
|257
|3:15'35.733
|14 Laps
|2'37.543
|11
|Accident
|10
|28
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|256
|3:11'49.025
|15 Laps
|1 Lap
|7
|Accident
|25
|29
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|256
|3:11'50.215
|15 Laps
|1.190
|14
|Accident
|8
|30
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Chevrolet
|223
|2:41'53.624
|48 Laps
|33 Laps
|8
|Accident
|9
|31
|44
|JJ Yeley
|Chevrolet
|220
|2:49'03.957
|51 Laps
|3 Laps
|17
|Accident
|32
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|160
|1:55'21.401
|111 Laps
|60 Laps
|5
|48
|Accident
|13
|33
|35
|Riley Herbst
|Toyota
|157
|3:32'42.516
|114 Laps
|3 Laps
|7
|4
|34
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|124
|1:30'09.636
|147 Laps
|33 Laps
|5
|Accident
|7
|35
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Chevrolet
|111
|1:25'14.191
|160 Laps
|13 Laps
|7
|Accident
|2
|36
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Chevrolet
|103
|1:12'30.703
|168 Laps
|8 Laps
|8
|Accident
|1
|37
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|81
|49'45.606
|190 Laps
|22 Laps
|4
|Accident
|1
|38
|21
|Josh Berry
|Ford
|81
|49'45.617
|190 Laps
|0.011
|4
|Accident
|1
