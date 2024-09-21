“I’m coming here to win," declared Denny Hamlin in a Saturday media availability. "That strategy won’t change unless the situation changes during the race.”

Hamlin entered the playoffs as one of the title favorites, but questionable strategy and terrible luck have placed him six points below the cut-line. A wreck on the final lap at Atlanta after deciding to ride in the back to avoid the chaos and a wreck on the opening lap at Watkins Glen have left him with back-to-back finishes in the mid-20s. The good news? He has also won the last two Cup races at Bristol.

Hamlin agreed that it's been frustrating, but the volatility of this round was expected with the addition of Atlanta and Watkins Glen to the Round of 16.

"I think that when we saw how the tracks were placed in the playoffs and whatnot, and we knew the adding of Atlanta was going to put some variability in the results that you can’t always plan for, but still you have to execute," he explained. "Certainly, you look at the top five and you look at the bottom five – it is not something you would have predicted and not have seen for the first 27 or 28 races in the year, but it is a new ballgame now, and you still have to go out there and perform, so frustrating, being that we haven’t had the results – but today is a new opportunity.”

Battling teammates

With several playoff surprises near the top of the standings, Hamlin is one of three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers in danger of elimination on Saturday night. How will that change the dynamic as these teammates all face off against each other at Bristol?

"I’m not really sure," admitted Hamlin. "Probably a disadvantage because we have had success here and they know what we had in our car to make it work so well, things like that. If they were with a different team, maybe you get your competition panicking or guessing — okay, we don’t have enough pace — we need to wholesale our car and then you end up missing it big, but still, I think it is still so tight, I think it is just going to be who outruns who.

"Hopefully, things work out in our favor, but if not, certainly, we have some team cars — all of our cars, there are three of them in the question mark there — it would awesome to get all three of them in, but odds are, we are going to get more than one.”

Things are off to a strong start for the JGR drivers. Although Hendrick went 1-2-3 in qualifying, Martin Truex Jr. timed in fourth, Christopher Bell sixth, and Hamlin eighth. Ty Gibbs, who enters Bristol on the bubble, is a little bit further back in 13th.

Hamlin reiterated that he will be going on the attack from the get-go, a far cry from his conservative strategy that proved costly at Atlanta. "I’m going to be on the offense, starting right away. I’m going to be fine with the result — either way — because I know, over 500 laps here, things will work their selves out and we will have a shot to win.”