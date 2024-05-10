All Series
NASCAR Cup Nashville

Corey Heim to run Nashville Cup race with 23XI Racing

Corey Heim will pilot a third entry for 23XI Racing when the NASCAR Cup Series competes at Nashville Superspeedway next month.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Corey Heim, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Dollar Tree Toyota Camry

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Heim, 21, currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series. He has seven career wins there and made the Championship 4 last year. The Georgia native also has ten NASCAR Xfinity starts, finishing as high as fourth at Richmond Raceway earlier this year.

The rising star in the Toyota camp joined Legacy Motor Club as a reserve driver prior to the start of the 2024 season. When Erik Jones was sidelined with a compression fracture of a lower vertebra following a 70G crash at Talladega Superspeedway, Heim was called up as a fill-in driver while Jones recovered.

He made his debut at Dover Motor Speedway, qualifying 32nd and finishing 25th in the No. 43 LMC Toyota. Although Jones was cleared to race at Kansas, he and the team decided to sit out the weekend out of an abundance of caution. Heim qualified 20th at Kansas and was going to finish inside the top-20, but was spun out coming to the checkered flag and finished 22nd.

Jones returns to the seat this weekend, but Kansas will not be Heim's final start of the year. 23XI Racing has announced that they are bringing back the No. 50 car for the Nashville race on June 30th with Heim behind the wheel. Mobil 1 will serve as the primary sponsor.

This will be the fourth time 23XI Racing has entered a third car into the same race. They compete full-time with No. 23 of Bubba Wallace and the No. 45 of Tyler Reddick. They first ran a third entry in the 2023 Daytona 500 where Travis Pastrana made his Cup debut, finishing 11th. The car ran once more later that year at the Indy RC with ex-F1 driver and 2021 Le Mans 24 overall winner Kamui Kobayashi. The Japanese driver finished 33rd.

He returned in 2024 for the race at COTA, but the number was changed to the No. 50 in celebration of Mobil 1's 50th anniversary. He finished 29th. 

