NASCAR Cup

Michael McDowell leaving Front Row Motorsports after 2024 season

Michael McDowell, a longtime fixture at Front Row Motorsports, will leave the NASCAR Cup organization following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Multiple sources told Motorsport.com that McDowell’s likely landing spot for next season is Spire Motorsports, and later Wednesday afternoon Spire confirmed that McDowell had signed a multi-year contract to drive the organization's No. 71 Chevrolet as a teammate to Corey LaJoie and Carson Hocevar.
"This is a new chapter for my family and me, and we’re incredibly thankful for the opportunity that’s in front of us,” said McDowell. “It’s going to take some hard work, but I feel like everything is in place for us to be successful as a race team — to win races and contend for championships. People are the greatest asset to any organization, and with Spire’s vision, ambition, knowledge, and dedication, we will achieve great things. Failure is not an option, and that’s the mindset that it will take to achieve our goals."
In addition to his vast Cup resume, McDowell has made 94 Xfinity starts where he won two poles, and had one win (Road America 2016), six top-five and 20 top-10 finishes. He’s also a four-time ARCA Menards Series race winner.
“Michael McDowell is a proven winner and brings a NASCAR Playoff pedigree,” said Spire Motorsports president Doug Duchardt. “Michael has always been committed to elevate his teams. His experience and enthusiasm are a perfect fit for Spire Motorsports, and we are sure he will be a great teammate to both Carey LaJoie and Carson Hocevar. We’re thrilled to keep up the positive momentum by adding someone as accomplished as Michael to our driver lineup. 
 
“Our 2024 plan for the No. 71 team remains unchanged. Spire Motorsports fully supports Zane Smith and Stephan Doran. We remain committed to the success of our collaboration with Trackhouse. That team is just beginning to realize its potential. We’re looking forward to seeing how the Rookie of the Year battle plays out between Zane and Carson.” 

McDowell joined FRM in 2018 and owns a pair of Cup wins – his Daytona 500 victory and last season on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Almost half (228) of his 477 Cup series starts, and eight of his nine career top-five finishes have come with the Bob Jenkins-owned organization.

So far this season, McDowell has excelled in qualifying, winning the pole at Atlanta and Talladega and started on the front row for the Daytona 500, but struggled with closing races with good results. He is currently 26th in the series standings entering Sunday’s race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Jenkins posted the following statement following McDowell’s announcement:

"We thank Michael for all he has done during his time as a driver at Front Row Motorsports. His 2021 Daytona 500 victory, a dominant win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and two appearances in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs set a new standard for our organization. He became the leader of his team and the organization. Outside the car, he was the model for a driver we want to represent us and our partners. "We're sad to see Michael leave, but wish him, Jami and his family nothing but the best as he moves on to another chapter of what is already an incredible racing career."

FRM currently fields two full-time Cup teams with drivers McDowell and Todd Gilliland and a full-time Truck Series entry with rookie Lyne Riggs.

