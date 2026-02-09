Skip to main content

NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

Brad Keselowski cleared to return to NASCAR Cup Series competition

Keselowski spent most of the off-season recovering from a broken leg

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Brad Keselowski, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Brad Keselowski, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Photo by: Krista Jasso / Getty Images

2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion and RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski will be back behind the wheel of the No. 6 Ford Mustang for the 2026 Daytona 500.

The 41-year-old suffered a broken femur while on a Ski trip with his family, about a week before Christmas. He missed out on the Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, where Corey LaJoie drove the No. 6 in his place.

However, Keselowski will not miss any championship events, as he has officially been cleared to compete in the 68th running of the Daytona 500 this weekend. 

He underwent a successful medical evaluation and on-track test at Charlotte Motor Speedway on February 9, passing both evaluations. 

“Getting cleared was a huge moment for me. You put in the work, you trust the process, but until you hear that final ‘yes,’ nothing is guaranteed,” said Keselowski in a release from the team. “Knowing what Daytona means, and how hard it would have been to miss it, made this moment even bigger. I’m grateful to the medical team and to NASCAR for being thorough, and I’m excited to get back in the car."

Keselowski later added: "This process was about discipline and patience. There were no shortcuts. I had a poster in my workout area that said, ‘Daytona. Earned not given,’ and that became my mindset every day. The focus was on getting stronger, improving mobility, and making sure I was truly ready to race.”

Keselowski has never won the Daytona 500, and this will be his 17th start in 'The Great American Race' that opens up every NASCAR Cup season. He also facing a winless streak that dates back to the 2024 season, despite several close calls last year. He even ended the 2025 season with a runner-up finish in the Phoenix finale.

“The Daytona 500 is the most coveted race we have. The history, the names on that trophy, it speaks for itself,” Keselowski continued. “I’ve won at Daytona, but I haven’t won the 500, and that’s always been one I want. After everything it took to get back to this point, having another chance at it means everything.”

Keselowski will be part of a four-car effort for RFK Racing at Daytona. The team also just won The Clash with Ryan Preece and the No. 60 team.

