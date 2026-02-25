Skip to main content

NASCAR Cup

Austin Hill to run partial NASCAR Cup schedule for RCR in 2026

The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series regular will pilot the #33 for Richard Childress Racing in select Cup races

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Winner Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Winner Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Austin Hill, 31, is a proven winner in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series with nearly 150 starts and 15 wins. He was victorious in the 2026 season-opener at Daytona and nearly went back-to-back at Atlanta before last-lap contact while trying to block Ross Chastain.

All of Hill's success in the secondary level of NASCAR has been with RCR. He also 15 Cup starts, finishing as high as ninth at the Chicago Street Course last year.

Well, on Wednesday, RCR revealed that Hill will be adding some more Cup races to his calendar, beginning with Phoenix Raceway next month. He will pilot the #33 RCR Chevrolet with backing from United Rentals, who will sponsor him in five Cup races throughout the 2026 season.

“United Rentals continues to be a special part of my career and carrying their colors once again in the Cup Series means a lot,” said Hill. “I’ve represented their company for almost a decade now and it never gets old winning races and having success together. The #33 team was able to get our first top-10 last season in Chicago, and I genuinely felt like we had a shot to win the fall race at Talladega. Racing on Sundays full time is the end goal, so expanding the track lineup will be a good challenge to gain experience. Grateful to Richard, every man and woman at RCR, ECR, and CT Spring, and of course United Rentals for the opportunity.” 

RCR is entering the #33 in this weekend's Cup race at COTA as well, but reigning NASCAR O'Reilly champion Jesse Love will be behind the wheel.

