NASCAR Cup Talladega II

Austin Cindric's title hopes fade after massive Talladega crash

Officially, NASCAR says 23 cars were collected in a massive late-race accident at Talladega.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro
Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Dollar Tree Toyota Camry and Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx One Rate Toyota Camry
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DEWALT Toyota Camry and Anthony Alfredo, Beard Motorsports, Fortify Building Solutions Chevrolet Camaro
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DEWALT Toyota Camry, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Strive Chevrolet Camaro, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx One Rate Toyota Camry, and John Hunter Nemechek, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, GearWrench Toyota Camry
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Chevrolet Camaro, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Busch Light Camo Chevrolet Camaro, and Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports,
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Nasty Beast Toyota Camry, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DEWALT Toyota Camry, and Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chev
Anthony Alfredo, Beard Motorsports, Fortify Building Solutions Chevrolet Camaro and Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, U.S. Air Force Toyota Camry and Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DEWALT Toyota Camry
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Busch Light Camo Chevrolet Camaro
Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, Wonder Bread Ford Mustang and Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Nexletol Ford Mustang, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro, and Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, Wonder Bread Ford Mustang
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, Wonder Bread Ford Mustang, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro, and Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, BuildSubmarines.com
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Nasty Beast Toyota Camry
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry and Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, Wonder Bread Ford Mustang
Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Georgia Peanuts Commission Ford Mustang, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/Pe
Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Dollar Tree Toyota Camry
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro celebrates his win
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro celebrates his win
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, U.S. Air Force Toyota Camry and Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro wins.
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry
Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang and Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx One Rate Toyota Camry
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro wins.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro and Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang and Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang and Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang,Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Georgia Peanuts Commission Ford Mustang, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Lucas
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, Wonder Bread Ford Mustang, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Georgia Peanuts Commission Ford Mustang
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger Health/Palmolive Chevrolet Camaro, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang
John Hunter Nemechek, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, GearWrench Toyota Camry
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Nasty Beast Toyota Camry
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, U.S. Air Force Toyota Camry
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Nasty Beast Toyota Camry, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang, Justin Haley, Spire Motorsports, Gainbridge Chevrolet Camaro
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang
Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, U.S. Air Force Toyota Camry
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Georgia Peanuts Commission Ford Mustang, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Chevrolet Camaro
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang
Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Georgia Peanuts Commission Ford Mustang, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/Pennzoil Ford Mustang
Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang and Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet Camaro
Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet Camaro, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/Pennzoil Ford Mustang, and Shane Van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/Pennzoil Ford Mustang, Shane Van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang, and Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DEWALT Toyota Camry, and Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Busch Light Camo Chevrolet Camaro, Justin Haley, Spire Motorsports, Gainbridge Chevrolet Camaro, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford M
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/Pennzoil Ford Mustang, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Chevrolet Camaro, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, DEX Imaging Ford Mustang, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Georgi
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx One Rate Toyota Camry, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro and Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Nexletol Ford Mustang
Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang and Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet Camaro
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Nexletol Ford Mustang
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/Pennzoil Ford Mustang
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Nexletol Ford Mustang and Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Nasty Beast Toyota Camry
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Busch Light Camo Chevrolet Camaro and Shane Van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro
68

Austin Cindric was set to possibly change the playoff picture in a big way at Talladega before being caught up in the 'Big One' on Lap 183. After winning the second stage, he was in control of the race as the final five laps got underway. He had two Fords lined up directly behind him, hoping to lock himself into the Round of 8 with a victory. It was strong position for the driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

Had he done it, fans would have seen a bit of déjà vu as he entered this race last among the remaining 12 playoff drivers -- Sammy Smith was in an identical position during Saturday's Xfinity race before capturing the checkered flag and vaulting himself into the Round of 8.

That same ending did not come to pass for Cindric, who instead found himself spinning in front of the field, becoming the epicenter for the biggest crash in NASCAR Cup Series history. Thankfully, no one went airborne, which NASCAR was hoping for after making three changes to keep cars on the ground ahead of the race weekend.

While NBC asserted that it was a record 28-car pileup, the official NASCAR results show 23 cars involved including, several playoff drivers. While damaged, most of the title challengers were able to continue. Seven cars were not able to continue, and among them were Cindric and his Penske teammate Joey Logano. Both leave this race below the playoff cut-line with Logano 13 points out and Cindric 29 points out. 

 

"Obviously, incredibly frustrated," Cindric said after being released from the infield care center. "We had a great shot to win the race and just really proud of my team ... We got that stage win and put ourselves in position to have another shot."

After seeing the replay of the bad bump that sent him spinning, Cindric decided to bite his tongue. "I don't know. I don't feel like complaining. I'm too pissed off and it won't do anything. Just proud of the team. Brought some real fast race cars."

The race featured intense four-wide racing with Cindric calling it "some of the craziest stuff I've ever been a part of."

He credited his team for 'A+ execution' and bringing a fast car to the track, but in the end, luck simply wasn't on his side. Now, his path forward in the playoffs is clear. "It puts us in a must-win situation for the Charlotte Road Course," concluded Cindric. "We’ve brought some exceptionally fast race cars every single race of the playoffs and I cannot understate how proud I am of my race team and we’ll have to bring another one next week.”

A full list of cars involved in the wreck, per NASCAR: Nos. 45, 48, 34, 17, 9, 13, 2, 21, 22, 42, 14, 23, 10, 99, 51, 4, 38, 62, 71, 19, 16, 20, 43.

