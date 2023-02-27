2023 NASCAR Cup at Fontana race results
Kyle Busch returned to Victory Lane in just his second official start with Richard Childress Racing.
The RCR driver battled late with Ross Chastain, passing him just before the final round of green-flag pit stops. The two drivers pitted together, but Busch eventually built up a comfortable margin over all pursuers.
Busch captured the checkered flag, three seconds ahead of Chase Elliott in second and Chastain in third, who won both stages and led the most laps.
It is the 61st career Cup win for Busch, and means he has won at least one race in 19 consecutive seasons -- a new NASCAR record.
The race was slowed by eight cautions, including the two stage breaks. There were 13 different race leaders and 28 lead changes.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Gap
|Laps Led
|1
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|200
|27
|2
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|200
|2.998
|1
|3
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|200
|7.353
|91
|4
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|200
|11.866
|5
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|200
|13.268
|5
|6
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|200
|13.296
|11
|7
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|200
|13.541
|2
|8
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|200
|16.289
|17
|9
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|200
|16.795
|3
|10
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|200
|17.013
|19
|11
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|200
|17.105
|12
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|200
|23.231
|13
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|200
|24.082
|14
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|200
|29.296
|15
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|200
|34.796
|16
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|200
|36.726
|17
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|200
|36.869
|18
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|200
|41.379
|6
|19
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|200
|42.406
|20
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|200
|43.955
|21
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|199
|1 Lap
|22
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|199
|1 Lap
|1
|23
|15
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|199
|1 Lap
|24
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|199
|1 Lap
|25
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|198
|2 Laps
|26
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|196
|4 Laps
|16
|27
|51
|Cody Ware
|Ford
|195
|5 Laps
|28
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|194
|6 Laps
|29
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|185
|15 Laps
|30
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|172
|28 Laps
|31
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|140
|60 Laps
|32
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|88
|112 Laps
|1
|33
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|87
|113 Laps
|34
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|87
|113 Laps
|35
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|86
|114 Laps
|36
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|75
|125 Laps
Related video
Kyle Busch takes record-setting NASCAR win at Fontana
Elliott 'not surprised' with Busch's quick success at RCR
Latest news
Deaths prompt 'hard reset' of tarmac rallying in Australia
Deaths prompt 'hard reset' of tarmac rallying in Australia Deaths prompt 'hard reset' of tarmac rallying in Australia
US switch for Kiwi Porsche talent
US switch for Kiwi Porsche talent US switch for Kiwi Porsche talent
Aston Martin not believing F1 hype surrounding team after Bahrain test
Aston Martin not believing F1 hype surrounding team after Bahrain test Aston Martin not believing F1 hype surrounding team after Bahrain test
Cadillac “excited” by three-pronged attack on Le Mans 24 Hours
Cadillac “excited” by three-pronged attack on Le Mans 24 Hours Cadillac “excited” by three-pronged attack on Le Mans 24 Hours
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.