2023 NASCAR Cup at Fontana race results

Kyle Busch returned to Victory Lane in just his second official start with Richard Childress Racing.

The RCR driver battled late with Ross Chastain, passing him just before the final round of green-flag pit stops. The two drivers pitted together, but Busch eventually built up a comfortable margin over all pursuers. 

Busch captured the checkered flag, three seconds ahead of Chase Elliott in second and Chastain in third, who won both stages and led the most laps.

It is the 61st career Cup win for Busch, and means he has won at least one race in 19 consecutive seasons -- a new NASCAR record.

The race was slowed by eight cautions, including the two stage breaks. There were 13 different race leaders and 28 lead changes.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Gap Laps Led
1 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 200   27
2 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 200 2.998 1
3 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 200 7.353 91
4 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 200 11.866  
5 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 200 13.268 5
6 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 200 13.296 11
7 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 200 13.541 2
8 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 200 16.289 17
9 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 200 16.795 3
10 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 200 17.013 19
11 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 200 17.105  
12 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 200 23.231  
13 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 200 24.082  
14 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 200 29.296  
15 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 200 34.796  
16 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 200 36.726  
17 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 200 36.869  
18 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 200 41.379 6
19 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 200 42.406  
20 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 200 43.955  
21 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 199 1 Lap  
22 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 199 1 Lap 1
23 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 199 1 Lap  
24 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 199 1 Lap  
25 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 198 2 Laps  
26 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 196 4 Laps 16
27 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 195 5 Laps  
28 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 194 6 Laps  
29 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 185 15 Laps  
30 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 172 28 Laps  
31 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 140 60 Laps  
32 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 88 112 Laps 1
33 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 87 113 Laps  
34 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 87 113 Laps  
35 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 86 114 Laps  
36 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 75 125 Laps  
