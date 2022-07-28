2022 NASCAR at Indianapolis - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

Listen to this article

It's been quite the week for NASCAR, including a thrilling race at Pocono Raceway where Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain clashed once again. In the battle for the win, Hamlin ran Chastain up the track and into the wall.

Hamlin went on to win, beating teammate Kyle Busch. However, it was all for naught as both Joe Gibbs Racing cars were disqualified after failing post-race inspection. Chase Elliott inherited the race victory, further extending his championship lead.

Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. remain safe, for now, as the only drivers currently in the playoffs without a win. A 15th different winner in the coming weeks would boot one of them out of the top-16, despite sitting inside the top-five in regular season points. Kevin Harvick is the most likely candidate to usurp Truex or Blaney, and was set for a great result at Pocono before getting collected in the Hamlin/Chastain scuffle.

Ty Gibbs finished 16th in his Cup Series debut at Pocono, subbing for Kurt Busch. The NASCAR medical team has yet to clear the veteran driver, who is experiencing concussion-like symptoms after a crash in Pocono qualifying. Gibbs will once again pilot the No. 45 machine this weekend.

How to watch the NASCAR at Indianapolis

Race: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Date: Sunday, July 31

Sunday, July 31 Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Peacock, fuboTV Radio: IMS, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will be racing this weekend at IMS, as will IndyCar in a rare companion weekend for the two. A.J. Allmendinger won the inaugural Cup race on the IMS road course last year, taking the checkered flag for Kaulig Racing.

The Truck Series will not be at IMS, but they will be close by, racing at IRP.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

NBC will cover all races from now through the playoffs either on the main NBC channel or USA Network.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Friday, July 29

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

10:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice at IRP

3:01 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at IMS - USA

3:31 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at IMS - USA

4:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at IRP - FOX SPORTS 1

6 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series race at IRP (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

9 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race at IRP (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, July 30

9:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice at IMS - USA Network

10:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at IMS - USA Network

3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race at IMS (62 laps) - NBC

Sunday, July 31

2:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race at IMS (82 laps) - NBC

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Pocono?

There are 38 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with two open entries. Team Hezeberg is entering two cars this weekend with Loris Hezemans in the No. 27 and former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat making his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the No. 26.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 Joey Hand

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Zane Smith RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 Josh Williams Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet What’s next on the NASCAR Cup schedule? After Indianapolis, there will be four races remaining in the regular season before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin at Darlington. Date Track Network Time Radio Sunday, August 7 Michigan USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 14 Richmond USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 21 Watkins Glen USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 27 Daytona NBC 7:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 4 Darlington USA 6:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 11 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 17 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 25 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 23 Homestead NBC 2:30 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM