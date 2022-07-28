Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ty Gibbs is "enjoying every second" of his NASCAR career
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis Preview

2022 NASCAR at Indianapolis - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

NASCAR takes on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for Round 22 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season..

Listen to this article

It's been quite the week for NASCAR, including a thrilling race at Pocono Raceway where Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain clashed once again. In the battle for the win, Hamlin ran Chastain up the track and into the wall. 

Hamlin went on to win, beating teammate Kyle Busch. However, it was all for naught as both Joe Gibbs Racing cars were disqualified after failing post-race inspection. Chase Elliott inherited the race victory, further extending his championship lead.

Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. remain safe, for now, as the only drivers currently in the playoffs without a win. A 15th different winner in the coming weeks would boot one of them out of the top-16, despite sitting inside the top-five in regular season points. Kevin Harvick is the most likely candidate to usurp Truex or Blaney, and was set for a great result at Pocono before getting collected in the Hamlin/Chastain scuffle. 

Ty Gibbs finished 16th in his Cup Series debut at Pocono, subbing for Kurt Busch. The NASCAR medical team has yet to clear the veteran driver, who is experiencing concussion-like symptoms after a crash in Pocono qualifying. Gibbs will once again pilot the No. 45 machine this weekend.

Read Also:

How to watch the NASCAR at Indianapolis

  • Race: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
  • Date: Sunday, July 31
  • Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV
  • Radio: IMS, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will be racing this weekend at IMS, as will IndyCar in a rare companion weekend for the two.  A.J. Allmendinger won the inaugural Cup race on the IMS road course last year, taking the checkered flag for Kaulig Racing.

The Truck Series will not be at IMS, but they will be close by, racing at IRP.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

NBC will cover all races from now through the playoffs either on the main NBC channel or USA Network.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity for NASCAR this weekend:

Friday, July 29

  • (Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
  • 10:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice at IRP 
  • 3:01 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at IMS - USA
  • 3:31 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at IMS - USA
  • 4:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at IRP - FOX SPORTS 1
  • 6 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series race at IRP (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
  • 9 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race at IRP (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, July 30

  • 9:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice at IMS - USA Network
  • 10:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at IMS - USA Network
  • 3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race at IMS (62 laps) - NBC

Sunday, July 31

  • 2:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race at IMS (82 laps) - NBC

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Pocono?

There are 38 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with two open entries. Team Hezeberg is entering two cars this weekend with Loris Hezemans in the No. 27 and former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat making his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the No. 26.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Joey Hand

 

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Zane Smith

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Ty Gibbs

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Josh Williams

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

What’s next on the NASCAR Cup schedule?

After Indianapolis, there will be four races remaining in the regular season before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin at Darlington.

Date Track Network Time Radio
Sunday, August 7 Michigan USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, August 14 Richmond USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, August 21 Watkins Glen USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, August 27 Daytona NBC 7:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 4 Darlington USA 6:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 11 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, September 17 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 25 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. ET PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 23 Homestead NBC 2:30 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. ET MRN/SiriusXM

 

shares
comments
Ty Gibbs is "enjoying every second" of his NASCAR career
Previous article

Ty Gibbs is "enjoying every second" of his NASCAR career

Latest news

2022 NASCAR at Indianapolis - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR at Indianapolis - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

NASCAR takes on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for Round 22 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season..

Ty Gibbs is "enjoying every second" of his NASCAR career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ty Gibbs is "enjoying every second" of his NASCAR career

It hasn’t been hard for Ty Gibbs to find the spotlight in his young NASCAR career but then again, how could he not?

Kurt Busch not cleared to race at Indy, Ty Gibbs to sub again
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch not cleared to race at Indy, Ty Gibbs to sub again

Kurt Busch will remain sidelined for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course as he continues his recovery from a concussion.

Kvyat: After F1, I can't see anything cooler than NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kvyat: After F1, I can't see anything cooler than NASCAR

Daniil Kvyat doesn’t view a move to NASCAR as a career reset or restart but for now it will be his primary focus.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.