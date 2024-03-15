All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP Qatar GP

Zarco tested rear wheel that MotoGP factory Hondas are unable to use

LCR's Johann Zarco tested a rear wheel rim specification in the Qatar Grand Prix that factory Honda MotoGP riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini cannot use for contractual reasons.

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Upd:
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Parallel to the restructuring process at the executive level that was launched last year by HRC, the development of the 2024 version of the RC213V has accelerated.

The number of new parts for testing has clearly increased, and a plan has been articulated in which Stefan Bradl and LCR duo Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami are actively involved.

Just before the 2024 season opener at Losail, Bradl was testing at Jerez. Of the series of new components that the German tested, a Marchesini rear wheel stood out as it differs from HRC's factory team's supplier OZ.

Motorsport.com understands that this circumstance prevents Mir and Marini from using it in MotoGP right now.

Zarco did ride with that wheel, although he only did it on Saturday morning in Qatar in third practice.

In that practice, the rider of Lucio Cecchinello's team finished 16th, 1.2 seconds behind pacesetter Alex Marquez on the Gresini Ducati.

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When he got off his bike, Zarco complained about the vibrations caused by that wheel and did not use it again for the rest of the weekend.

Apparently, the key to this 'new' Marchesini rim – there are teams that are already using it – is the coating applied to it, which offers some advantages such as a better heat dissipation.

It is understood that OZ is trying to make something similar available to Honda, although it has not yet found the key. 

It is unclear what Honda will do to find a solution for both Marini and Mir to test that part.

As Motorsport.com has learned, Marini was riding at Jerez this Wednesday, taking advantage of the new concessions system. The aim was to accelerate the process of his adaptation to the Honda after a first grand prix that left a very bitter taste in his mouth.

Marini finished last in the sprint race, more than 25 seconds behind race winner Jorge Martin, and was over 40s behind winner Francesco Bagnaia in 20th in the grand prix.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Having Marquez, Acosta in KTM MotoGP roster would be "amazing", says team manager
Next article Aero "last piece of puzzle" in MotoGP bike development, says Miller

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Oriol Puigdemont
More from
Oriol Puigdemont
What's behind Marini's disastrous Honda MotoGP debut in Qatar

What's behind Marini's disastrous Honda MotoGP debut in Qatar

MotoGP
Qatar GP
What's behind Marini's disastrous Honda MotoGP debut in Qatar What's behind Marini's disastrous Honda MotoGP debut in Qatar
Why the impact of Acosta's MotoGP debut is bigger than his results

Why the impact of Acosta's MotoGP debut is bigger than his results

MotoGP
Qatar GP
Why the impact of Acosta's MotoGP debut is bigger than his results Why the impact of Acosta's MotoGP debut is bigger than his results
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
Johann Zarco
More from
Johann Zarco
LCR launches 2024 MotoGP bikes ahead of Qatar test

LCR launches 2024 MotoGP bikes ahead of Qatar test

MotoGP
LCR Honda launch
LCR launches 2024 MotoGP bikes ahead of Qatar test LCR launches 2024 MotoGP bikes ahead of Qatar test
2024 Honda MotoGP bike changes working "quite well", says Zarco

2024 Honda MotoGP bike changes working "quite well", says Zarco

MotoGP
2024 Honda MotoGP bike changes working "quite well", says Zarco 2024 Honda MotoGP bike changes working "quite well", says Zarco
How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider

How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider
Team LCR
More from
Team LCR
LCR boss feels Honda's MotoGP approach "much more efficient" in 2024

LCR boss feels Honda's MotoGP approach "much more efficient" in 2024

MotoGP
LCR boss feels Honda's MotoGP approach "much more efficient" in 2024 LCR boss feels Honda's MotoGP approach "much more efficient" in 2024
Zarco rules out Repsol Honda move to replace Marquez

Zarco rules out Repsol Honda move to replace Marquez

MotoGP
Australian GP
Zarco rules out Repsol Honda move to replace Marquez Zarco rules out Repsol Honda move to replace Marquez
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Latest news

Evans 'needs a good result soon' to reignite Formula E title bid

Evans 'needs a good result soon' to reignite Formula E title bid

FE Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Evans 'needs a good result soon' to reignite Formula E title bid Evans 'needs a good result soon' to reignite Formula E title bid
Dennis: Andretti has "got to the bottom" of Formula E issues

Dennis: Andretti has "got to the bottom" of Formula E issues

FE Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Dennis: Andretti has "got to the bottom" of Formula E issues Dennis: Andretti has "got to the bottom" of Formula E issues
How drivers need to multi-task in the high-tech world of modern endurance racing

How drivers need to multi-task in the high-tech world of modern endurance racing

IMSA IMSA
How drivers need to multi-task in the high-tech world of modern endurance racing How drivers need to multi-task in the high-tech world of modern endurance racing
Sebring 12h: Derani claims pole to lead 1-2 for Cadillac

Sebring 12h: Derani claims pole to lead 1-2 for Cadillac

IMSA IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Sebring 12h: Derani claims pole to lead 1-2 for Cadillac Sebring 12h: Derani claims pole to lead 1-2 for Cadillac

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global