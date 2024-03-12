Mir wants Honda "intensity" on MotoGP development to get out of "Japanese Cup"

Honda was expected to make a leap in performance after revamping its approach towards MotoGP over the winter, as it began life without its star rider Marc Marquez in the factory Repsol team.

But a tough Qatar Grand Prix highlighted the scale of the challenge it still faces in order to close the gap to the front, with 2020 champion Joan Mir left to squabble with Fabio Quartararo for 11th as Honda and Yamaha effectively competed in a secondary division behind their European rivals.

Mir was able to pass Quartararo’s improved Yamaha M1 in the closing stages of the race but overcooked his tyres in the process, eventually finishing the race in 13th place behind the similar RC213V of LCR rider Johann Zarco.

Explaining the race from his point of view, Mir said: “I overtook quite a lot of riders. I started in 18th and then I was very close to the front guys, I could see the front group.

“I was behind Fabio all the race. Then in the last five laps I decided to overtake him because I thought I had something more.

“Then I started to push, I opened a gap of one second and I killed the tyre. I f****d everything that I did all the race in the last two laps.

“I could enjoy a bit, fighting for the Japanese Cup, even leading the Japanese Cup.

“But then I was too optimistic in the last five laps. I didn't expect such a big drop on the tyres.”

Honda has made significant changes in the way it operates in MotoGP, and it is much more responsive in taking rider feedback and bringing new parts to the bike.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

But Ducati, KTM and Aprilia appear to have made much bigger steps over the winter, leading to an even wider gulf in performance between the European marques and the Japanese motorcycles in the opening round of the season.

Honda and Yamaha will be able to take advantage of a new system of concessions throughout the season, giving it the opportunity to test more freely with race riders and also introduce updates to their engines.

Mir feels Honda has to maintain the same rate of development it has shown since it first debuted a 2024 prototype at Misano last year if it stands any chance of catching up with its European rivals in 2024.

“Our bike improved from the last time, [but] the others improved a lot,” he said.

“I don't know what position we would be last year with our race time of today, I think not very far from the top positions.

“The others made a step. We also [did] but it's not enough. Inside the team, we know what's going on and we are working hard.

“What I asked is that they have to continue, put in some intensity to develop more things and more because it's not enough what we have.

“Last year we had the same package all the year and honestly this was mentally very difficult to manage.

“This year I expected so much. Now I see this change. So I hope that they continue in this mood.”

Zarco finished 18 seconds off the lead at the end of the Qatar GP, which saw reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia take the victory for Ducati.

On MotoGP’s previous visit to the Losail circuit in November, the top Honda bike of Marc Marquez ended up 15s behind race winner Fabio Di Giannantonio.

That suggests the RC213V is a further three seconds slower over the course of a race distance, although a change in conditions makes it hard to make an accurate comparison.

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

New factory Honda signing Luca Marini said it would be wrong to draw too many conclusions from the opening round of the season, saying everyone must remain realistic about what the Japanese manufacturer can achieve in such a short period.

“This is just the first race,” he said. “We need to be realistic and calm.

“I think Johann made a good race. We need to know that our starting point is really behind and everybody is pushing a lot in the front to develop their bikes every year.

“It's not that we just need to reach one point because this limit is [moving] a bit forward.

“We need to run back to the top but this is not easy. It's a process that requires time, so we just need to be calm and try to make steps every time.”