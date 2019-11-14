MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Three-time champion Lorenzo announces MotoGP retirement

shares
comments
Three-time champion Lorenzo announces MotoGP retirement
By:
Nov 14, 2019, 2:04 PM

Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo has called time on his glittering career at the end of his worst season in grand prix racing.

Lorenzo joined Honda for 2019, but a season plagued by injury and difficulties in adapting to the RC213V meant he hasn't even scored a top-10 finish ahead of the season finale in Valencia.

After ultimately committing to Honda for next year after making contact with Ducati about a potential return, Lorenzo’s form continued to spiral and this led to rumours he would retire at the end of this season.

"This will be my last race in MotoGP and at the end of the race I will retire as a professional racer."

On Thursday at Valencia, Dorna called an exceptional press conference for the Honda rider, where Lorenzo confirmed this weekend's race would be his last as a MotoGP rider.

"I've always thought there are four significant days in the life of a rider - the first one is when it's your first race, the second one is your first win, then [the third one is] your first world championship - not everyone can win the world championship, but some of us made it," Lorenzo said.

"And then [there's] the day you retire. As you all imagine here, I'm here to announce that this day has arrived for me. This will be my last race in MotoGP and at the end of the race I will retire as a professional racer."

Read Also:

Lorenzo made his grand prix debut in the 125cc class when he was just 15 in 2002, and took his maiden win the following year in Brazil.

He added to his tally of victories with three on the way to fourth in the standings, before stepping up to the 250cc class in ’05.

Though he managed six podiums, Lorenzo’s often wild temperament led to him being banned from that year’s Malaysian GP.

Lorenzo won back-to-back 250cc crowns in ’06 and ’07 before stepping up to MotoGP in ’08 with Yamaha, which was a deal signed two years prior.

Taking pole for his debut in Qatar, Lorenzo took his first win in Portugal in a season interrupted by numerous injury problems.

He challenged teammate Valentino Rossi for the title in ’09, with the pairs rivalry grabbing headlines as Lorenzo looked to upset the established order.

He locked horns with Rossi again in ’10, but was a broken leg for the Italian early season gave Lorenzo a prime opportunity to seal his first MotoGP crown, which he did with a race to spare in Malaysia.

He would beat Dani Pedrosa to the ’12 MotoGP title, and engaged in a season-long battle with Rossi again in ’15 to wrap up his third MotoGP championship – making him the only rider to have dethroned Marquez since the reigning champion joined the class in ’13.

Lorenzo would move to Ducati for ’17 after nine years at Yamaha, and though he struggled to adapt to the Desmosedici in that first year, he went onto win three races in ’18 and likely would have added to that had it not been for a late-season wrist injury.

Read Also:

Next article
Lorenzo set to make major announcement at Valencia

Previous article

Lorenzo set to make major announcement at Valencia

Next article

Lorenzo: From unsettling Rossi to back of the grid ignominy

Lorenzo: From unsettling Rossi to back of the grid ignominy
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
FP1 Starts in
17 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
02:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
07:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
02:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
06:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
02:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
07:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Three-time champion Lorenzo announces MotoGP retirement

1h
2
Formula 1

Alonso: "Exciting" Verstappen F1's best driver right now

3h
3
MotoGP

Lorenzo set to make major announcement at Valencia

4
Formula 1

Ferrari's range of issues "more worrying" than core flaw

5
MotoGP

Lorenzo: From unsettling Rossi to back of the grid ignominy

15m

Latest videos

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Lorenzo: From unsettling Rossi to back of the grid ignominy
MGP

Lorenzo: From unsettling Rossi to back of the grid ignominy

Three-time champion Lorenzo announces MotoGP retirement
MGP

Three-time champion Lorenzo announces MotoGP retirement

Lorenzo set to make major announcement at Valencia
MGP

Lorenzo set to make major announcement at Valencia

Lorenzo’s plight continuing “unimaginable" - Marquez
MGP

Lorenzo’s plight continuing “unimaginable" - Marquez

MotoGP could return to Hungary in 2022
MGP

MotoGP could return to Hungary in 2022

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.