MotoGP Australian GP

Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP

Zarco believes Honda is now at least playing in the correct ballpark after further progress at Phillip Island

Richard Asher
Upd:
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Honda Bike Detail
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Girls
Alberto Puig, Team Principal Repsol Honda Team, Romano Albesiano, Aprilia Racing Manager
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Alberto Puig, Team Principal Repsol Honda Team, Romano Albesiano, Aprilia Racing Manager
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Honda Bike Detail
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Honda Bike Detail
KTM Spotter
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Massimo Meregalli, Team Director Yamaha Factory Racing
Daniel Sanders, Rally Rider
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Race Start
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Race Start
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team crash
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Fans
Fans
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Fans
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Fans
Fans
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
LCR Honda rider Johann Zarco says he feels like his bike belongs in MotoGP once again after his run to 12th place in the Australian Grand Prix.

While the result itself was only a minor success for the struggling Japanese marque, what encouraged the Frenchman was the race pace and the time gap to Francesco Bagnaia on the last step of the podium.

"It was impressive pace," enthused Zarco. "I couldn't believe what I was seeing on my dash. We did almost the entire race below the 1m29s [mark].

"I put my full focus on repeating everything I was doing and I stayed with the guys in front of me. I'm happy because the race pace was impressive.

"The bike still has this limit I'm fighting with, that I cannot turn the bike as I want and control the traction. I need to be very conservative – I lose metres compared to the others.

"But we have to remember that a few months ago it seemed like we were not playing in the same category.

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"Today we were with the others. And we were only 10 seconds from Pecco today, which is positive."

Zarco's race result in Australia was his sixth points finish in succession, with the highlight a ninth place in Indonesia two races ago.

Zarco qualified 14th, alongside factory rider Luca Marini, whose 13th place was his best starting position of the season. Marini also scored points in the grand prix with a 14th place.

The Frenchman's confidence has been echoed by other Honda riders recently. Former world champion Joan Mir was also upbeat about recent progress at the preceding round in Japan, which added to the factory rider's frustration after being taken out of that race by Alex Marquez.

On the other hand, it may be difficult to read too much into Zarco's confidence following this performance in Australia.

Firstly, Zarco has an affinity for the track after winning his only grand prix at Phillip Island for Pramac Ducati in 2023.

Secondly, Phillip Island is a track at which the gaps are generally closer and riders can make up for motorcycle deficiencies. That effect was accentuated in 2024 by the lack of dry track time, which limited Ducati's ability to exploit the number of machines it has gathering data, for example.

In Honda's ongoing effort to improve its MotoGP fortunes, the manufacturer has hired current Aprilia technical director Romano Albesiano to its staff. He will begin his duties at the start of the 2025 season.

