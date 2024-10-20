All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
MotoGP Australian GP

Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin

World champion expects to be “very fast” at next two circuits as he looks to counter Phillip Island setback

Richard Asher
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Honda Bike Detail
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Girls
Alberto Puig, Team Principal Repsol Honda Team, Romano Albesiano, Aprilia Racing Manager
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Alberto Puig, Team Principal Repsol Honda Team, Romano Albesiano, Aprilia Racing Manager
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Honda Bike Detail
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Honda Bike Detail
KTM Spotter
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Massimo Meregalli, Team Director Yamaha Factory Racing
Daniel Sanders, Rally Rider
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Race Start
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Race Start
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team crash
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Fans
Fans
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Fans
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Fans
Fans
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
101

Factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia is optimistic of regaining the points lost to Jorge Martin in Australia as MotoGP heads to two of his favourite tracks for its next rounds.

Bagnaia’s deficit to Pramac Ducati’s Martin doubled from 10 to 20 points over the weekend at Phillip Island, where he finished fourth in the sprint and third in the grand prix, while Martin took a win and a second place.

Bagnaia was candid about Martin’s advantage at Phillip Island, but remained philosophical with three rounds left in a points battle that has continually ebbed and flowed.

The points gap is almost the same as it was two race weekends ago following the Indonesian Grand Prix, when the Italian faced a 21-point deficit.

“It’s like it was in Indonesia [again] - we recover, we lose, then we recover again,” said Bagnaia.

“We’ll move onto the next ones with confidence knowing that these are tracks where I am very fast.

“[Thailand GP venue] Buriram and Malaysia suit my riding style better and I think I can be stronger - these are two tracks where I am faster compared to here.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We knew coming to this track that there was a high possibility of losing points. We tried our best to avoid it, but it wasn’t enough.

“It’s true that I’ve always had good results here, but I’ve never been fast like I was at Motegi and at other tracks.

“At Buriram we have a good possibility of fighting again. Last year Jorge won, but let’s see this year!”

In 2023, Bagnaia finished second to Martin in the Thailand Grand Prix but did beat him to fourth place in Malaysia and also won the 2022 Sepang race.

While Bagnaia is correct that the gap is similar to where it was a couple of rounds ago, it’s a more comfortable buffer for Martin with fewer points now available. It also means a fall or any kind of zero score for Bagnaia could be terminal to his challenge.

The 20-point gap at this juncture puts the costly incident with Alex Marquez at Aragon at the front of Bagnaia’s mind, a clash he says “carries more weight right now”.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Marquez: “Big insect” to blame for startline tear-off incident
Next article Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP

Top Comments

More from
Richard Asher
Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP

Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP

MotoGP
Australian GP
Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP
Marquez: “Big insect” to blame for startline tear-off incident

Marquez: “Big insect” to blame for startline tear-off incident

MotoGP
Australian GP
Marquez: “Big insect” to blame for startline tear-off incident
MotoGP Australian GP: Marquez outduels Martin to win nail-biter

MotoGP Australian GP: Marquez outduels Martin to win nail-biter

MotoGP
Australian GP
MotoGP Australian GP: Marquez outduels Martin to win nail-biter
Francesco Bagnaia
More from
Francesco Bagnaia
Bagnaia frustrated as Ducati got "worse" in Australian sprint

Bagnaia frustrated as Ducati got "worse" in Australian sprint

MotoGP
Australian GP
Bagnaia frustrated as Ducati got "worse" in Australian sprint
Bagnaia: Australia Q2 spot was never in doubt despite close call

Bagnaia: Australia Q2 spot was never in doubt despite close call

MotoGP
Australian GP
Bagnaia: Australia Q2 spot was never in doubt despite close call
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Japanese GP
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
Ducati Team
More from
Ducati Team
Ducati halts GP24 bike development amid Martin, Bagnaia MotoGP title fight

Ducati halts GP24 bike development amid Martin, Bagnaia MotoGP title fight

MotoGP
Ducati halts GP24 bike development amid Martin, Bagnaia MotoGP title fight
The 2023 “nightmare” Martin is avoiding as MotoGP title pressure cranks up

The 2023 “nightmare” Martin is avoiding as MotoGP title pressure cranks up

MotoGP
Japanese GP
The 2023 “nightmare” Martin is avoiding as MotoGP title pressure cranks up
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Aragon GP
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Latest news

Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' amid Norris battle at US GP

Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' amid Norris battle at US GP

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' amid Norris battle at US GP
Pirelli confirms its Austin GP trophies were pulled due to "potential similarities" to other designs

Pirelli confirms its Austin GP trophies were pulled due to "potential similarities" to other designs

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Pirelli confirms its Austin GP trophies were pulled due to "potential similarities" to other designs
Joey Logano stretches fuel, wins his way into the Championship 4

Joey Logano stretches fuel, wins his way into the Championship 4

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Joey Logano stretches fuel, wins his way into the Championship 4
Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 constructors' title after US GP 1-2

Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 constructors' title after US GP 1-2

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 constructors' title after US GP 1-2

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global