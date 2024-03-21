All Series
MotoGP Portugal GP

Will private test provide Honda with much-needed Portugal MotoGP boost?

Honda’s Luca Marini says a private test at Jerez this week prior to the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix allowed him to “find a base” on the RC213V.

Lewis Duncan Germán Garcia Casanova
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Despite radically overhauling its bike for over the winter, the start of Honda’s 2024 campaign showed that its gap to leaders hasn’t narrowed over the winter.

In Qatar, LCR’s Johann Zarco was the top RC213V rider at the chequered flag in 12th, with Joan Mir 13th for the factory team and Marini struggling to 20th.

But Honda has already started to make use of its concession benefits this year, with the factory team and Marini testing at Jerez earlier this week.

“It was great just to have a day to enjoy the bike in a different track,” Marini said on Thursday in Portugal.

“Was a really, really good test. I think that we find a base in the bike that works really well in Jerez and I’m hoping that it works also here.

“It will be interesting to see if in a different track everything is good or not.

“But we made good changes on the bike because after Qatar GP we analysed everything during the GP, we understood what went bad and we are trying to fix it.

“I think we are in a good way now. I’m just curious to see how the bike is here, which for Honda historically has been a better track than Qatar.

“So, I’m sure we will be closer to the top riders. But we need to wait till tomorrow.”

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team, Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team, Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mir says he will start the Portugal weekend with the same base set-up he finished with in Qatar, but feels testing work carried out by Stefan Bradl at the Algarve track recently should help move Honda forward.

“We start with the base here that we had in Qatar,” the 2020 world champion said.

“Normally when you find a base during the same year you just keep quite an average that base.

“You don't look so much the data of last year because the bike is different.

“We start with that base, obviously with the adjustment this track requires - that's another thing.

“Qatar is a very difficult track for our bike. We could see. We were able to make a decent weekend, let's say.

“And this track in a more natural way can be better for us, for our bike, also for maybe my style and this stuff.

“Maybe we can be a bit closer to the top. It's important because we will understand more on this track, I'm curious to see where we are in this European tracks.

“And we will see. Stefan has been testing two days. He has been trying different things.

“Looks like we will try tomorrow some things to see if we can make another step forward and be closer to the top guys.”

