Subscribe
Previous / How VR46 is handling its MotoGP conflict of interest with Bezzecchi Next / Pol Espargaro “didn’t recognise my body” recovering from Portugal MotoGP crash
MotoGP News

Why Honda seriously risks losing Rins to a MotoGP rival

Honda's treatment of Alex Rins since he joined at the start of the 2023 MotoGP season has led to the possible departure of the Spaniard to Yamaha.

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda

After Suzuki’s MotoGP withdrawal at the end of last season, Rins landed at the LCR Honda squad while former team-mate Joan Mir became Marc Marquez’s team-mate at the factory Honda squad.

Despite racing for the satellite squad, Rins is directly contracted to Honda and his initial agreement expires at the end of 2024, but it does include a clause that could allow him to leave early if he was offered a factory deal elsewhere.

As Motorsport.com has learned, Yamaha has approached Rins as an option to replace Franco Morbidelli, after the Italian's performances have not convinced Yamaha to retain him.

But what isn’t helping Rins is he is out of action due to a serious leg break suffered in the Italian MotoGP sprint race at Mugello. He has undergone two operations and his return schedule remains unclear but he is unlikely to be fit for the first race after the summer break, the British GP on 4-6 August.

If Rins was to split from Honda, it would lose the rider who has achieved its best result in 2023, with the Spaniard taking victory at the United States round in April.

It was also in the United States where Rins expressed his dissatisfaction with Honda’s treatment, overlooking him to test new parts: “I notice that Honda has little support for me, I feel wasted," he said back in April.

Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda

Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It is understood Rins requested to test the different chassis being evaluated by Marquez and Mir, and the situation worsened when Marquez tested, raced and then discarded the Kalex chassis which Rins hadn’t even been able to test despite requesting it.

Motorsport.com understands that his option to go to Yamaha is open, and now the situation rests with Honda to try to convince Rins to stay.

It appears Rins isn’t interested in seeing out his LCR contact under the current conditions and could be open to Yamaha even though it is also struggling for MotoGP performance.

Read Also:

In any case, it is not surprising that while Marquez is considering his own Honda future if it cannot give him a bike to fight for wins and world titles, then Rins is thinking the same due to the treatment he has felt from the Japanese manufacturer.

shares
comments

How VR46 is handling its MotoGP conflict of interest with Bezzecchi

Pol Espargaro “didn’t recognise my body” recovering from Portugal MotoGP crash
Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
How VR46 is handling its MotoGP conflict of interest with Bezzecchi

How VR46 is handling its MotoGP conflict of interest with Bezzecchi

MotoGP
Dutch GP

How VR46 is handling its MotoGP conflict of interest with Bezzecchi How VR46 is handling its MotoGP conflict of interest with Bezzecchi

Pirelli to become Moto2/Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024

Pirelli to become Moto2/Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024

Moto2

Pirelli to become Moto2/Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024 Pirelli to become Moto2/Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Alex Rins More from
Alex Rins
Rins suffers broken leg in MotoGP Italian GP sprint race

Rins suffers broken leg in MotoGP Italian GP sprint race

MotoGP
Italian GP

Rins suffers broken leg in MotoGP Italian GP sprint race Rins suffers broken leg in MotoGP Italian GP sprint race

How Alex Rins' Austin MotoGP win will change his role at Honda

How Alex Rins' Austin MotoGP win will change his role at Honda

MotoGP
Americas GP

How Alex Rins' Austin MotoGP win will change his role at Honda How Alex Rins' Austin MotoGP win will change his role at Honda

Why Rins should have never been doubted

Why Rins should have never been doubted

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Aragon GP

Why Rins should have never been doubted Why Rins should have never been doubted

Latest news

Miller hails “unreal” first half of KTM’s 2023 MotoGP season

Miller hails “unreal” first half of KTM’s 2023 MotoGP season

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

Miller hails “unreal” first half of KTM’s 2023 MotoGP season Miller hails “unreal” first half of KTM’s 2023 MotoGP season

More than Equal publishes findings from female motorsport study

More than Equal publishes findings from female motorsport study

Misc General

More than Equal publishes findings from female motorsport study More than Equal publishes findings from female motorsport study

The massive challenges Bridgestone will face if it lands F1 deal

The massive challenges Bridgestone will face if it lands F1 deal

F1 Formula 1

The massive challenges Bridgestone will face if it lands F1 deal The massive challenges Bridgestone will face if it lands F1 deal

Toyota “looking over its shoulder” in WEC title fight against Ferrari

Toyota “looking over its shoulder” in WEC title fight against Ferrari

WEC WEC
Monza

Toyota “looking over its shoulder” in WEC title fight against Ferrari Toyota “looking over its shoulder” in WEC title fight against Ferrari

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe