Rins suffers broken leg in MotoGP Italian GP sprint race
Alex Rins has suffered a broken right leg in a crash during the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix sprint race at Mugello, ruling him out of Sunday’s main race and likely the next two rounds.
The LCR Honda rider went down on the fourth lap of the sprint in an incident not picked up by TV cameras. Rins was conscious throughout and after the crash he was transported to the circuit medical centre where it was confirmed he had suffered a broken right leg.
Rins has been taken to the Careggi hospital in Florence close to the circuit by medical helicopter to undergo further tests, but the first scans indicate Rins has fractured the tibia and fibula in his right leg.
While Rins is instantly ruled out of the rest of the Italian GP round, he is likely to miss the rest of the triple-header that started this weekend, with the German GP at Sachsenring and Dutch TT at Assen following for the next two weekends.
Rins is the second Honda rider to be sidelined by injury this weekend, after former Suzuki team-mate Joan Mir withdrew after Friday practice after a heavy crash in second practice in which he sustained a fracture to his little finger on his right hand.
Rins is currently 10th in the MotoGP riders’ world championship and top Honda rider, largely thanks to his stunning Americas GP win in April.
Francesco Bagnaia won the Italian GP sprint race for Ducati, ahead of title rival and VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi.
Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
