Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

By:
Co-author:
Matteo Nugnes

Maverick Vinales has apologised to Yamaha in his first public media appearance since he was suspended from the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix by the Japanese marque.

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

Vinales was suspended by Yamaha following last weekend’s Styrian GP for allegedly trying to deliberately blow up his bike’s engine.

Since the announcement of his suspension and withdrawal from this weekend’s Austrian GP, both Yamaha and Vinales have remained tight-lipped on the matter.

Speaking to Sky Italy on Saturday at the Red Bull Ring in his first media appearance since the announcement, Vinales says his behaviour was driven by a “big moment of frustration” for his form nosediving in the restarted Styrian race.

Before it was red-flagged on lap three, Vinales was running well in the Styrian GP.

But he was forced to start from pitlane when he stalled his bike for the restart and struggled in last before eventually finishing in pitlane, where he was found to be deliberately over-revving his engine.

“I'm very sad because it's a very strange situation,” Vinales said.

“It's really hard to be in this situation right now and I'm lucky to have people who are there for me at this very hard time.

“It was a very big moment of frustration because the first part of the race had been perfect and I was starting the second part of the season well again.

“Then it all went wrong and there was an explosion inside me that I couldn't channel properly.

“I apologise to Yamaha, because I rode in the wrong way in the last laps, so I want to apologise to everybody.”

Yamaha felt Vinales’ behaviour not only endangered himself but could have put those around him at risk too, but the Spaniard insists this was not his intention.

“I have so much desire to win, but it had been a long time since I had felt well,” Vinales added.

“I tried, but in the end this frustration led me to ride in a way I shouldn't have, but at no point did I intend to put anyone in danger.

“We have had a very long partnership, but the last few days have been really difficult for me to deal with.

“As I have already said, I want to apologise to Yamaha, because it was not my intention to end up like this.

“I just want to give 100%: now I'm living a difficult moment, but I want to come out stronger.”

Read Also:

Yamaha says it will discuss further whether Vinales will race again this season, but the Spaniard currently doesn’t know what his immediate future holds, noting: “What I want to do now is to stay calm, reflect for a while and try to come back strong and with everything in place.

“This was Yamaha's decision, which I respect and accept, because I am still a Yamaha rider.”

All of this comes in the wake of Vinales’ relationship with Yamaha deteriorating irreparably across a largely tough 2021 campaign, to the point where the rider has elected to terminate his current two-year deal at the end of 2021.

Last week Vinales apologised to his fans for his muted behaviour during team celebrations following his second-place in the Dutch TT.

Vinales is expected to join Aprilia next season, while Franco Morbidelli will step up from Petronas SRT to take his place at the factory Yamaha squad.

shares
comments

Related video

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP

Previous article

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

25 min
2
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

1 d
3
MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP

1 d
4
MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

18 h
5
Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

4 h
Latest news
Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

25m
Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP
MotoGP

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP

1 h
Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo in FP3, Martin to Q1
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo in FP3, Martin to Q1

3 h
Petronas announces end of SRT MotoGP title sponsorship
MotoGP

Petronas announces end of SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

5 h
Austrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

6 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Petronas to withdraw Sepang Racing Team title sponsorship 00:47
MotoGP
21 h

MotoGP: Petronas to withdraw Sepang Racing Team title sponsorship

MotoGP: Red Bull Ring unveils revised Turn 2 layout 00:57
MotoGP
Aug 13, 2021

MotoGP: Red Bull Ring unveils revised Turn 2 layout

MotoGP: Yamaha suspends Vinales from Austrian GP 02:25
MotoGP
Aug 12, 2021

MotoGP: Yamaha suspends Vinales from Austrian GP

MotoGP: Dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident 00:48
MotoGP
Aug 11, 2021

MotoGP: Dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

MotoGP: Rossi's car racing career won't be 'just for fun' 00:38
MotoGP
Aug 11, 2021

MotoGP: Rossi's car racing career won't be 'just for fun'

More from
Lewis Duncan
Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP
MotoGP

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo in FP3, Martin to Q1 Austrian GP
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo in FP3, Martin to Q1

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Styrian GP Prime
MotoGP

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Maverick Viñales More from
Maverick Viñales
Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again Austrian GP
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales situation is "a shame" for MotoGP Austrian GP
MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales situation is "a shame" for MotoGP

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime
MotoGP

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Crutchlow "hasn’t discussed" replacing Vinales in Yamaha MotoGP team Austrian GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow "hasn’t discussed" replacing Vinales in Yamaha MotoGP team

Quartararo has “problem we can’t fix” in wet on Yamaha MotoGP bike Austrian GP
MotoGP

Quartararo has “problem we can’t fix” in wet on Yamaha MotoGP bike

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime
MotoGP

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

Trending Today

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

Lundgaard: Family will “have a heart attack” over grid position
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard: Family will “have a heart attack” over grid position

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it.

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings.

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021

Latest news

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo in FP3, Martin to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo in FP3, Martin to Q1

Petronas announces end of SRT MotoGP title sponsorship
MotoGP MotoGP

Petronas announces end of SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.