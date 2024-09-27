The “good steps” for Quartararo as Yamaha leads Ducati chase

Fabio Quartararo has credited the “good steps” made by Yamaha in recent weeks for securing another direct passage through to Q2 for the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix.

The Frenchman enjoyed a confidence-boosting run to the sixth fastest time in Friday’s second practice session at Mandalika, Quartararo emerging as the highest-placed non-Ducati rider en route to an assured spot in Saturday morning’s pole-deciding qualifier.

Though only the fifth time this season Quartararo has made Q2 on the strength of his Friday efforts, it is now the third round in succession that the 2021 MotoGP world champion has avoided a Q1 consignment.

Shrugging off suggestions his pace can be attributed to Misano and Mandalika favouring the M1 package, though Quartararo admits the upcoming Motegi round will be a true test of Yamaha’s current level, he is also convinced a change in mentality within the team off-track is now making a difference on it too.

“Really happy, I think we have made some good steps. Everybody was super close but at least we were closer to the top than to the bottom, so this is positive,” he said.

“[We still struggle] I think in Turn 4 and Turn 14. Under acceleration behind Enea [Bastianini] for two laps we are really missing a lot. Same with the power too, Ducati are much faster, but we can’t complain - we are in Q2 and in sixth, so it is great.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Being realistic though, I think to really see our position, if we make Q2 in Japan then it means we have made a step.”

While Yamaha is yet to crack the top five in a race this season, Quartararo came agonisingly close to achieving the feat last time out at Misano only to be denied in sight of the flag when he ran out of fuel.

Nevertheless, Quartararo was taking the positives out of his performance, adding that Yamaha is now starting to see progress from its ‘one step back, two steps forward’ developmental approach.

“As you can see we are more towards the bottom in the power charts still, but we have made this step back to make steps forward. Now I think we have good handling on the bike,” he added.

“We are still missing [a bit] I think but now we have to find the power while keeping the same agility. This is the top job at Yamaha right now. Priority number one is the brakes, but then power and then electronics.”