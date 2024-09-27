Aki Ajo, Dani Pedrosa primed to lead KTM management restructure
A KTM MotoGP management reshuffle is set to take place for 2025, with Aki Ajo and Dani Pedrosa taking on roles
Aki Ajo has emerged as the lead candidate to become KTM team boss for the 2025 MotoGP world championship season, while development rider Dani Pedrosa is also set to play a part in the manufacturer’s management reshuffle.
With Francesco Guidotti’s exit from the Austrian team at the end of the season having been all-but confirmed ahead of this weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix, paddock rumours in Mandalika have gone on to identify Ajo as his likely successor.
The Finn has carved a successful reputation in the grand prix paddock as founder and manager of his eponymous Ajo Motorsport team, which he has steered to 10 riders’ titles across Moto2 and Moto3/125GP since 2008.
Having established a close relationship with KTM in recent years by nurturing the manufacturer’s thriving young rider programme with placements in both his Moto2 and Moto3 teams, Ajo is viewed as a logical choice to assume the position of MotoGP lead.
Ajo’s arrival will mark the end of Guidotti’s three-year term as KTM team manager. The Italian joined the marque from Pramac Racing ahead of the 2022 MotoGP season but amid stalling fortunes and no victories in two years, Guidotti - whose contract was set to run until the end of 2025 - will instead depart prematurely.
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa teases new dual-role at KTM
In addition to Ajo, highly-rated development lead rider Pedrosa is also expected to feature prominently in KTM’s reorganisation.
The 31-time MotoGP race winner joined the manufacturer as development and test rider upon retiring from racing at the end of the 2018 season and has been widely credited as the pivotal factor in KTM’s upturn in form during the ensuing years.
While it’s a role Pedrosa is reluctant to give up entirely, with his available track time having been limited by KTM’s loss of testing concessions, it has subsequently opened the door for him to take up an executive position behind-the-scenes.
Currently dividing his time between his KTM duties and working as a commentator and pundit for DAZN’s MotoGP coverage, the former Honda racer teased to the broadcaster that an announcement was imminent, saying: “Everything is decided but, logically, I cannot reveal any information before Pit [Beirer] does so."
While it remains unclear what title Pedrosa would assume, it is understood his desire to continue in a development role also led to him turning down an offer from KTM to become outright team manager, adding: “What I like most is riding the bike…”
