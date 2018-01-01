Sign in
MotoGP / Thailand GP / Practice report

Thailand MotoGP: Marquez leads the Yamahas in warm-up

Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
4h ago

Marc Marquez led Sunday morning's warm-up session ahead of the inaugural MotoGP race in Thailand, ahead of Yamaha pair Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales.

Marquez and Rossi spent much of the 20-minute session exchanging fastest times, with the Honda rider holding the advantage at the halfway mark with a best effort of 1m31.072s.

With four minutes left to run, Marquez managed to shave another fraction off that time as he posted a 1m31.059s, which was then beaten two minutes later by Rossi's 1m30.990s.

Rossi's time at the top of the times didn't last however, as Marquez - running just a couple of corners behind - immediately logged a 1m30.863s to retake the top spot by 0.127s.

Vinales was not far behind Yamaha teammate Rossi at the finish, ending up just 0.260s off the pace in third.

Read Also:

Andrea Dovizioso was fourth-fastest on the sole works Ducati, 0.299s off the pace, followed by top Suzuki rider Andrea Iannone and the satellite Ducatis of Jack Miller (Pramac) and Alvaro Bautista (Nieto).

Dani Pedrosa, whose best time in February testing remains the quickest set at the Thai venue on a MotoGP bike, was eighth fastest aboard the second works Honda, 0.754s down on Marquez.

The three leading independent riders all had low-key sessions, with LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow ending up more than a second off the pace in 16th, ahead of Johann Zarco (Tech 3 Yamaha) in 19th and Danilo Petrucci (Pramac) in 21st.

Warm-up results:

Pos. # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'30.863  
2 46 Italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'30.990 0.127
3 25 Spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'31.123 0.260
4 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'31.162 0.299
5 29 Italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'31.240 0.377
6 43 Australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'31.437 0.574
7 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'31.588 0.725
8 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'31.617 0.754
9 42 Spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'31.659 0.796
10 44 Spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'31.693 0.830
11 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 1'31.878 1.015
12 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'31.940 1.077
13 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'31.948 1.085
14 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'32.010 1.147
15 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'32.030 1.167
16 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'32.085 1.222
17 10 Belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'32.090 1.227
18 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'32.179 1.316
19 5 France Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'32.195 1.332
20 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'32.304 1.441
21 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'32.332 1.469
22 81 Spain Jordi Torres  Ducati 1'32.514 1.651
23 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'32.522 1.659

 

