Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Honda doesn’t need new bike to fix 2021 MotoGP woes – Espargaro Next / Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without limitations”
MotoGP / German GP News

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone

By:

Suzuki’s Alex Rins revealed the cycling accident ahead of the Catalan MotoGP race was caused by him hitting a van as he was sending a message on his phone.

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone

Triple MotoGP race winner Rins was forced to miss the previous Catalan Grand Prix when he broke his right arm in a cycling accident on the Barcelona circuit.

He revealed ahead of this weekend’s German GP – having been declared fit to race following surgery – that he crashed into a van that he didn’t see because he was sending “an important message” on his phone.

“Yeah, for sure, as you say the truth is this – I crashed there in Montmelo because I was sending an important message,” Rins said on Thursday at the Sachsenring.

“For sure we need to stay off of our phones because also when we are driving and I’m including [myself], always we took the phone to see the time, to send a message and if you pay attention to the phone you don’t pay attention to the other cars or to the street.

“For sure, it’s hard. I prefer to hit the van, as I did, than to hit a person. So, imagine if there are guys painting and the van was not there? It would be even worse.

“So, this is a clear example [of the dangers].”

Read Also:

Rins says he initially remounted his bike after the incident and rode back to his motorhome without issue, but realised something was wrong when he arrived at the hospital in Barcelona.

“I remember everything,” he added. “When I hit the van, I stand up and there was one guy there.

“He gave me a bottle of water, I cleaned a bit the leg, the foot that I had some blood on.

“When I saw the arm in that moment it was not so bad. My left hand, I broke it in 2015 the same [bone], the radius, doing flat track.

“When I crashed [in 2015] I stood up, I took the bike and I make two laps, then I say ‘I’m ok, but feeling a bit of pain’.

“So, I drove to the hospital. Exactly the same as in Montmelo.

“After the crash I took the bicycle, I cycled till my motorhome without phone – the phone was already broken, the screen.

“I go to the hospital and when I was arriving I saw the hand with a lot of liquid on the higher part of the hand and I was feeling maybe something a bit important [was broken].

“Doctor [Xavier] Mir and his team gave me the option of four weeks with the cast and start to recover or be operated and in one week start to move.

“For sure, I’m a rider and I want to be on the bike as soon as possible. So, I took the fastest option.”

shares
comments
Honda doesn’t need new bike to fix 2021 MotoGP woes – Espargaro

Previous article

Honda doesn’t need new bike to fix 2021 MotoGP woes – Espargaro

Next article

Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without limitations”

Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without limitations”
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

2h
2
NASCAR Cup

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad

17h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts

3h
4
Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out

1d
5
Formula 1

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"

1h
Latest news
Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without limitations”
MotoGP

Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without limitations”

4m
Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone
MotoGP

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone

32m
Honda doesn’t need new bike to fix 2021 MotoGP woes – Espargaro
MotoGP

Honda doesn’t need new bike to fix 2021 MotoGP woes – Espargaro

1h
Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders
Video Inside
MotoGP

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders

6h
2021 MotoGP German GP – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP German GP – How to watch, session times & more

7h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022 00:41
MotoGP
2h

MotoGP: Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at the Sachsenring 01:29
MotoGP
Jun 15, 2021

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at the Sachsenring

MotoGP: Suzuki's Catalunya testing 05:07
MotoGP
Jun 11, 2021

MotoGP: Suzuki's Catalunya testing

MotoGP: Austria races to be open to full capacity crowds 00:38
MotoGP
Jun 10, 2021

MotoGP: Austria races to be open to full capacity crowds

MotoGP: Brembo developing even bigger brake discs after Barcelona test 00:50
MotoGP
Jun 9, 2021

MotoGP: Brembo developing even bigger brake discs after Barcelona test

More from
Lewis Duncan
Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without limitations” German GP
MotoGP

Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without limitations”

Honda doesn’t need new bike to fix 2021 MotoGP woes – Espargaro German GP
MotoGP

Honda doesn’t need new bike to fix 2021 MotoGP woes – Espargaro

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

Trending Today

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push
Formula 1 Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’

Latest news

Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without limitations”
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: German MotoGP will be first “without limitations”

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone

Honda doesn’t need new bike to fix 2021 MotoGP woes – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda doesn’t need new bike to fix 2021 MotoGP woes – Espargaro

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.