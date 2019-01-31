Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM race riders join Sepang shakedown in Pedrosa's absence

shares
comments
KTM race riders join Sepang shakedown in Pedrosa's absence
By:
1h ago

KTM race riders Johann Zarco and Pol Espargaro will take part in the MotoGP pre-season shakedown in Sepang, as new tester Dani Pedrosa will miss out.

Pedrosa, who wrapped up his grand prix racing career last year after 13 MotoGP seasons with Honda, was signed by KTM as a test rider and has already sampled its RC16 bike.

But a January surgery to fix a fracture in his right collarbone has scuppered plans to have him participate in the three-day shakedown at Sepang, which will precede the official start of pre-season testing at the same venue the week after.

Race rider testing restrictions mean most manufacturers will field their test teams in the Friday-to-Sunday shakedown, but results-based concessions will allow KTM to field Zarco and Espargaro, in addition to tester Mika Kallio.

KTM's new satellite team Tech 3 will also be present with Miguel Oliveira and Hafizh Syahrin.

Aprilia, which likewise retains concessions, will field Aleix Espargaro from Friday onwards alongside tester Bradley Smith, while new signing Andrea Iannone could join the programme on Sunday.

Honda, Ducati and Suzuki will be represented by regular test riders in Stefan Bradl, Michele Pirro and Sylvain Guintoli respectively.

Bradl is confirmed to ride in the opening pre-season test as well, as Repsol Honda newcomer Jorge Lorenzo is not fit to participate.

Yamaha is understood to be fielding three riders. Former Tech 3 MotoGP man Jonas Folger will be one of the riders trialling the M1 in the shakedown, and is likely to be joined by Japanese pair Katsuyuki Nakasuga and Kohta Nozane.

Stefan Bradl, Honda

Stefan Bradl, Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Hopkins has hit "brick wall" with injury recovery

Previous article

Hopkins has hit "brick wall" with injury recovery
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Oriol Puigdemont

Red zone: trending stories

McLaren releases video of 2019 F1 car fire-up
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren releases video of 2019 F1 car fire-up

1h ago
F1 to rethink TV camera positions for 2019 Article
Formula 1

F1 to rethink TV camera positions for 2019

Red Bull admits Gasly promotion Article
Formula 1

Red Bull admits Gasly promotion "earlier than we would've liked"

Latest videos
Live: Repsol Honda Team 2019. Official Presentation 01:00:00
MotoGP

Live: Repsol Honda Team 2019. Official Presentation

Jan 23, 2019
Live: Ducati MotoGP 2019 launch 01:00:00
MotoGP

Live: Ducati MotoGP 2019 launch

Jan 17, 2019

News in depth
KTM race riders join Sepang shakedown in Pedrosa's absence
MotoGP

KTM race riders join Sepang shakedown in Pedrosa's absence

Hopkins has hit
Other bike

Hopkins has hit "brick wall" with injury recovery

Ex-MotoGP team owner evades drugs test, gets rally ban
MotoGP

Ex-MotoGP team owner evades drugs test, gets rally ban

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.