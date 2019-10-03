MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
13 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Marquez's 2019 season "close to perfect"

shares
comments
Rossi: Marquez's 2019 season "close to perfect"
By:
Oct 3, 2019, 12:45 PM

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has admitted his arch-rival Marc Marquez has put together a season "close to perfect" in 2019, as the Spaniard nears a sixth premier-class title.

Marquez only needs 27 points from the five remaining races to put the championship out of reach for his only remaining mathematical rival Andrea Dovizioso.

The Honda rider will win the title this weekend at Buriram if he outscores Dovizioso by two points.

Apart from the third race of the campaign in Austin, in which he crashed out while in a commanding lead, Marquez has not finished outside of the top two in the other 13 races of the campaign so far.

This had led him to compare his current campaign with the 2014 season, in which he took 10 victories in a row.

"Like Marc said, I think this one is his best season in MotoGP together with 2014," seven-time champion Rossi said ahead of the Thai Grand Prix.

"Already from the first season he was very fast, but now he's in the moment of his career where he's still very young, but also he has a lot of experience, so he reaches the top level.

"And after that the thing is the marriage, the feeling with the bike. Because some years the bike is better, some years is worse, sometimes you have more problems, sometimes less.

"He wins a lot of races but he arrives always in the top two, except for one time in Austin that maybe he did a mistake for a problem with the bike also.

"So I think this is very close to the perfect season."

Despite flashpoints in their rivalry throughout the years - most recently in Misano, where Marquez felt he had a qualifying lap unduly compromised by a lunging Rossi - the Italian said he would have no issue congratulating Marquez on the title.

Asked by Motorsport.com whether he himself felt like he was putting together a near-perfect campaign, Marquez said: "Of course it's one of my best seasons.

"And yeah, it's not perfect because it [a perfect season] doesn't exist, but it's true that apart of Austin in the other racetracks I have been very very happy with how we work with the bike in the team, how the team was focused.

"Especially I concentrate more on our weak points and on our weak tracks, and there is where we finish second sometimes, some races, but it's not the same [to] finish second five-six seconds behind the top guy than just one tenth [behind]."

Next article
Rossi set to split with crew chief Galbusera

Previous article

Rossi set to split with crew chief Galbusera
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Thailand GP

Thailand GP

4 Oct - 6 Oct
FP1 Starts in
13 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Thursday Wed 2 Oct
22:30
00:00
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
08:25
09:55
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
12:40
14:10
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
08:25
09:55
FP4 Sat 5 Oct
12:00
13:30
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
12:40
14:10
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
13:05
14:35
WU Sun 6 Oct
08:10
09:40
Race Sun 6 Oct
12:30
14:00
Latest results Standings

Latest videos

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

Latest news

Rossi: Marquez's 2019 season "close to perfect"
MGP

Rossi: Marquez's 2019 season "close to perfect"

Rossi set to split with crew chief Galbusera
MGP

Rossi set to split with crew chief Galbusera

KTM's Espargaro declared fit for Thailand GP
MGP

KTM's Espargaro declared fit for Thailand GP

Why perceptions of Morbidelli are 'distorted'
MGP

Why perceptions of Morbidelli are 'distorted'

Smith hopes Espargaro can "hold on" at Aprilia
MGP

Smith hopes Espargaro can "hold on" at Aprilia

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.