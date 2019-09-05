Formula 1
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Norris to run Rossi tribute helmet at Monza

shares
comments
Norris to run Rossi tribute helmet at Monza
By:
Sep 5, 2019, 3:21 PM

Lando Norris is to race with a special Valentino Rossi-inspired helmet and boots at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

Norris has been open about growing up as a Valentino Rossi fan, and wanted to pay tribute to the seven-time MotoGP champion in Italy.

The helmet and specially-made Alpinestars boots feature Rossi's trademark sun logo and the blue and dayglo colours that he has carried in recent years.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the decision to run Rossi's colours, Norris said: "I've always loved doing my own kit.

"In karting I used to have different helmets, suits and boots, sticker kits, but you get more limited with what you do in car racing. But even now, for the races I can, I want to have a special helmet or boots or something.

"I already spoke to Valentino quite a while ago, just on social media, trying to sort this – because I obviously had to ask him if I could do that.

"It was an opportunity to make this race more special and more of a one off and something to remember it by, and that was by having more of a connection with Valentino, the guy I've always looked up to, My hero. So it is more of a dedication to him than anything else."

Norris said last winter that he could have taken the Italian's famous #46 for F1 – but didn't do so because he did not want to be a copycat.

Slider
List

Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi

Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
1/7

Photo by: Lando Norris

Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi

Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
2/7

Photo by: Lando Norris

Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi

Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
3/7

Photo by: Lando Norris

Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi

Helmet of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
4/7

Photo by: Lando Norris

Helmet and boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi

Helmet and boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
5/7

Photo by: Jon Noble

Helmet and boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi

Helmet and boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
6/7

Photo by: Jon Noble

Helmet and boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi

Helmet and boots of Lando Norris, McLaren with the colors of Valentino Rossi
7/7

Photo by: Jon Noble

Next article
Russell says Italy will be toughest race for Williams

Previous article

Russell says Italy will be toughest race for Williams

Next article

Sainz's engine "alive", Norris set for grid penalty

Sainz's engine "alive", Norris set for grid penalty
