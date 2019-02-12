Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi "very happy, very worried" about Bagnaia, Morbidelli

shares
comments
Rossi
By:
Feb 12, 2019, 10:37 AM

Valentino Rossi says he is “very happy” yet also “very worried” about taking on VR46 Academy riders Franco Morbidelli and Francesco Bagnaia in MotoGP this year.

The two graduates of seven-time champion Rossi's junior programme have been tipped to make an impact in the premier-class this year, with Morbidelli switching to a near factory-spec satellite Yamaha and rookie 'Pecco' Bagnaia handed a Ducati GP18.

Both riders were ahead of their mentor in the combined classification in last week's three-day pre-season test at Sepang.

“You know, when we start with the project of the academy, with Pecco, with Franco, we don't expect this problem, we don't expect that our rider arrive to fight with me,” Rossi said.

“So from one side we are very worried, I am very worried.

“From the other side we are very happy because in the academy we work well. We help riders that maybe can beat me.

“But we cannot go back, it's like this,” he joked.

Read also:

Petronas SRT rider Morbidelli was no lower than eighth overall in all three of his tests on the Yamaha so far, the M1 bike allowing him to run much closer to the front than the Marc VDS Honda he rode in his first season.

Morbidelli said he would draw extra motivation from going up against Rossi in 2019.

“Fighting with Vale, it's always nice. It's an extreme source of motivation, not just for me but for everybody,” Morbidelli said.

“Having a legend in front of you or on track with you gives you strength and gives you motivation to do better. So, it just feels good.”

Pramac recruit Bagnaia, who succeeded Morbidelli as Moto2 champion last year, made headlines in the Sepang test as he finished just 0.063s adrift of works Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci's track-record pace.

“I think great, is impressive, in the hot lap is fantastic, my congratulation,” Rossi said of Bagnaia, before quipping: “I hope that in the [race] pace is a bit more slow.”

He continued: “If you imagine that he's always fast in the test and make [1m]58.3[s], considering the small amount of experience, is quite impressive. I think we have to keep attention to him.”

Morbidelli likewise paid tribute to Bagnaia's performance, saying: “Pecco was super fast, what can I say? Congratulations to him, he's an impressive talent.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont and Scherazade Mulia Saraswati

Slider
List

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
1/16

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
2/16

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
3/16

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
4/16

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
5/16

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
6/16

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
7/16

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
8/16

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
9/16

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
10/16

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
11/16

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
12/16

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
13/16

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
14/16

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
15/16

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
16/16

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Espargaro hails “unbelievable” KTM race pace gains

Previous article

Espargaro hails “unbelievable” KTM race pace gains

Next article

KTM, Tech 3 launch bikes for 2019 MotoGP season

KTM, Tech 3 launch bikes for 2019 MotoGP season
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Franco Morbidelli , Francesco Bagnaia
Teams Pramac Racing , Yamaha Factory Racing , SIC Racing Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Red zone: trending stories

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car Red Bull Launch
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

19m ago
First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen Article
Formula 1

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

Latest videos
Live: Repsol Honda Team 2019. Official Presentation 01:00:00
MotoGP

Live: Repsol Honda Team 2019. Official Presentation

Jan 23, 2019
Live: Ducati MotoGP 2019 launch 01:00:00
MotoGP

Live: Ducati MotoGP 2019 launch

Jan 17, 2019

Shop Our Store
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi

Shop Now

News in depth
Bagnaia still at
MotoGP

Bagnaia still at "65 percent" despite "incredible" Sepang lap

Red Bull wants Tech 3 to be MotoGP's Toro Rosso
MotoGP

Red Bull wants Tech 3 to be MotoGP's Toro Rosso

Gallery: KTM and Tech 3's 2019 bikes from all angles
MotoGP

Gallery: KTM and Tech 3's 2019 bikes from all angles

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.