Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Argentinian GP / Breaking news

Rossi disheartened by "huge" gap to Marquez

shares
comments
Rossi disheartened by "huge" gap to Marquez
By:
36m ago

Valentino Rossi admits he is disappointed with the size of his deficit to Marc Marquez in last weekend's Argentina Grand Prix, despite scoring his best MotoGP finish since last July.

Yamaha rider Rossi came out on top in a last-lap duel against Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso at Termas de Rio Hondo to finish second, just under 10 seconds in arrears of runaway winner Marquez.

Although Rossi said he rode like 'when he was young' in Argentina, speaking to Italian media he remained somewhat downbeat that he couldn't offer a sterner challenge to Marquez.

"I am happy to be third in the championship behind Marquez and Dovi, who are the favourites," said the 40-year-old, who lies 14 points adrift of Marquez. "But I think we must take things race-by-race.

"There’s a good group in Yamaha and we are working hard, but the challenge is very difficult. The two of them [Marquez and Dovizioso] surely remain the favourites, so we must try to work to be competitive and fight.

"And maybe stay closer to Marquez, because to finish 10 seconds down is huge. I would have preferred to be only three seconds behind and see him sometimes.”

More from Termas:

Third-pace finisher Dovizioso was more philosophical about the gap, highlighting that Marquez could have been even more dominant in 2018 without the dramas that destroyed his race.

“The distance [to Marquez] of today is very important, because Marquez put 10 seconds over us, but also it could have been more," said the Ducati rider.

"Last year he could have beaten us by more, so I don’t want to view it as more worrying than usual.

"The problem today is that he managed to maintain a good pace, while we all went slower. There were no possibilities [to challenge Marquez]."

Qatar GP winner Dovizioso sits four points behind championship leader Marquez after two rounds.

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Dovizioso was "scared to crash" in last-lap Rossi fight

Previous article

Dovizioso was "scared to crash" in last-lap Rossi fight
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Argentinian GP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Alonso: McLaren's 2019 F1 car better "in every aspect" Bahrain April testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: McLaren's 2019 F1 car better "in every aspect"

13m ago
Verstappen beats Schumacher to top first day of Bahrain test Article
Formula 1

Verstappen beats Schumacher to top first day of Bahrain test

Finding speed in an IndyCar, by ex-F1 racer Marcus Ericsson Article
IndyCar

Finding speed in an IndyCar, by ex-F1 racer Marcus Ericsson

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Argentinian GP 00:47
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Argentinian GP

Mar 30, 2019
Ducati's controversial new MotoGP part explained 04:23
MotoGP

Ducati's controversial new MotoGP part explained

Mar 12, 2019

Shop Our Store
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi

Shop Now
Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso

Shop Now

News in depth
Rossi disheartened by "huge" gap to Marquez
MotoGP

Rossi disheartened by "huge" gap to Marquez

Dovizioso was "scared to crash" in last-lap Rossi fight
MotoGP

Dovizioso was "scared to crash" in last-lap Rossi fight

Miller: New Ducati MotoGP bike a 'gun for a gun fight'
MotoGP

Miller: New Ducati MotoGP bike a 'gun for a gun fight'

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.