Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP Sepang test: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2, Marquez crashes Next / Marquez has to “sacrifice” key strength on new Honda MotoGP bike
MotoGP / Sepang February Testing News

Quartararo: Yamaha can't “think too much” about MotoGP power deficit

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo admits Yamaha can’t “think too much” about power now on its 2022 bike after day one of official pre-season testing in Sepang.

Quartararo: Yamaha can't “think too much” about MotoGP power deficit
Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

A top-speed deficit has been Yamaha’s Achilles heel for some time in MotoGP, with that problem persisting with the first prototype of the 2022 M1 at the two-day Jerez test in November.

Back then, Quartararo said the bike hadn’t evolved much from its 2021 counterpart – and once again said after ending the first day of pre-season testing sixth-fastest that the package was “nothing really different”.

Yamaha’s top speed was still lacking relative to the likes of Ducati, who topped the speed traps at 336.4km/h – while Quartararo admitted his 332.3km/h “wasn’t real” as he braked after the speed trap zone, with the next fastest Yamaha Franco Morbidelli at 325.3km/h.

With Yamaha team manager Massimo Meregalli admitting the marque’s 2022 bike isn't a “revolution” as that is not its philosophy, Quartararo batted away suggestions that he was disappointed by the minimal progress and feels he now just has compensate on his power deficit in other ways.

“Let’s say it’s something that of course I wanted more horsepower, but at the end we can’t invent it in the engine right now,” the Frenchman remarked.

“But we need to be fast and don’t think too much about that.

“If we have it, it’s better. But if we don’t have it, it’s not useful to say that the bike has no power.

“If you have no power, you adapt yourself, like I did in the past. So, if we need to adapt we’re going to adapt.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo also explained that he needed to improve on his riding in general in Malaysia, having not been quick enough through the corners – and thus not utilising the strong point of the M1 – and too aggressive under braking.

“[I’m] happy with the pace, but with the time attack, unfortunately just before, I was doing laps with a medium tyre of 26 laps,” he added.

“And to make a step from a 26-lap medium to a new soft, I didn’t take the benefit of the soft. Tomorrow we will have more chance to have a time attack.

“But in general I need to improve my riding because after a few months I was not doing enough corner speed, which is the strong point of our bike. So, I need to improve my riding.

“For me after these three months, I think I need to focus a little bit tomorrow on riding well, and then I will have things to try tomorrow that will be really interesting.

“At the moment, it’s nothing really different. So, let’s see what we can do tomorrow.

“About my riding, I was really aggressive on the brakes and not fast enough on the fast corners where I need to make all my speed.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP Sepang test: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2, Marquez crashes
Previous article

MotoGP Sepang test: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2, Marquez crashes
Next article

Marquez has to “sacrifice” key strength on new Honda MotoGP bike

Marquez has to “sacrifice” key strength on new Honda MotoGP bike
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Has Ducati revealed MotoGP’s latest tech secret? Sepang February Testing
MotoGP

Has Ducati revealed MotoGP’s latest tech secret?

Marquez has to “sacrifice” key strength on new Honda MotoGP bike Sepang February Testing
MotoGP

Marquez has to “sacrifice” key strength on new Honda MotoGP bike

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Prime
MotoGP

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo feels "less pressure" now he's MotoGP champion
MotoGP

Quartararo feels "less pressure" now he's MotoGP champion

Quartararo needs to see Yamaha progress before signing new deal Jerez November testing
MotoGP

Quartararo needs to see Yamaha progress before signing new deal

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Algarve GP Prime
MotoGP

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
No “revolution” for Yamaha’s 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP

No “revolution” for Yamaha’s 2022 MotoGP bike

Yamaha's van Beveren lost his cool after missing waypoint Dakar
Dakar

Yamaha's van Beveren lost his cool after missing waypoint

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime
MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Latest news

Has Ducati revealed MotoGP’s latest tech secret?
MotoGP MotoGP

Has Ducati revealed MotoGP’s latest tech secret?

Marquez has to “sacrifice” key strength on new Honda MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez has to “sacrifice” key strength on new Honda MotoGP bike

Quartararo: Yamaha can't “think too much” about MotoGP power deficit
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha can't “think too much” about MotoGP power deficit

MotoGP Sepang test: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2, Marquez crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Sepang test: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2, Marquez crashes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Prime

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 4, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Prime

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Prime

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in MotoGP have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a change in contractual models followed by manufacturers. German Garcia Casanova investigates.

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Prime

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Prime

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Although Fabio Quartararo wrapped up the 2021 MotoGP title with two rounds to go, the Yamaha rider had strong competition from the revitalised Ducati factory team and a revitalised Marc Marquez. Read on to see who makes our top 10 list.

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2021
How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king Prime

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Doubts were cast over Yamaha’s French recruit after his disastrous end to the 2020 MotoGP season with Petronas SRT, but Fabio Quartararo answered them convincingly in 2021 to claim a MotoGP title that exhibited both his devastating speed and mental strength

MotoGP
Dec 7, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.