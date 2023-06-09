Subscribe
Previous / Espargaro left with 'destroyed heel' after bicycle crash while on mobile phone Next / Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash
MotoGP / Italian GP News

Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

Fabio Quartararo has split with long-time manager Eric Mahe as he continues to navigate a difficult period in his MotoGP career.

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Although neither the rider nor Yamaha has anything to say about it, Motorsport.com has learned that both parties have decided to end their agreement.

It is not yet known who will assume that role ahead of 2024, a key season in which the 2021 MotoGP world champion must decide his future.

Mahe did not travel to Mugello this weekend, where the sixth round of the calendar will be held on Sunday.

He began his relationship with Quartararo in mid-2016, when the Frenchman was still competing in Moto3 and after he had split with Eduardo Martin, his agent until that time.

The former Superbike rider finalised Quartararo’s promotion to Moto2 in 2017, and subsequently his jump to MotoGP with Yamaha and in the Sepang Racing Team (SRT) satellite structure.

It was also Mahe who secured Quartararo’s Yamaha deal for 2021, and subsequently his last contract renewal, which lasts until the end of next year.

At Mugello on Friday, Quartararo finished 15th in the combined timesheets, forcing him to go through Q1 for the third consecutive race.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In fact, the Yamaha rider was among the few who in the afternoon could not lower the time achieved in FP1.

Quartararo said after the session: "I was hoping to go a bit better. The two fastest lap attempts were not too good. In the morning I didn't think I would do so well, and that's why we have to see what happened in the afternoon.

"My feelings are not the best. I have to try to have a good time on the bike, which is not happening right now. I don't have confidence in the front end.”

Asked whether he was feeling more calm this weekend than at the last round in Le Mans, he said: "I look more calm.

“But you know, I try to stay calm, because in the end, getting angry every time will not help to improve our performance.”

This split comes less than a year after Marc Marquez made the decision to separate from Emilio Alzamora, who had accompanied the Spaniard throughout his career.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Espargaro left with 'destroyed heel' after bicycle crash while on mobile phone

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash
Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
KTM: "Needing to feel important" has motivated Miller in MotoGP 2023

KTM: "Needing to feel important" has motivated Miller in MotoGP 2023

MotoGP
Italian GP

KTM: "Needing to feel important" has motivated Miller in MotoGP 2023 KTM: "Needing to feel important" has motivated Miller in MotoGP 2023

Why MotoGP races have become so chaotic

Why MotoGP races have become so chaotic

MotoGP

Why MotoGP races have become so chaotic Why MotoGP races have become so chaotic

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems

Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems

MotoGP
French GP

Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems

Quartararo ‘not confident’ Yamaha understands how to improve its MotoGP bike

Quartararo ‘not confident’ Yamaha understands how to improve its MotoGP bike

MotoGP
French GP

Quartararo ‘not confident’ Yamaha understands how to improve its MotoGP bike Quartararo ‘not confident’ Yamaha understands how to improve its MotoGP bike

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes

Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes

MotoGP
Italian GP

Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes

Yamaha signs new Locatelli deal after Razgatlioglu's exit

Yamaha signs new Locatelli deal after Razgatlioglu's exit

World Superbike

Yamaha signs new Locatelli deal after Razgatlioglu's exit Yamaha signs new Locatelli deal after Razgatlioglu's exit

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Australian GP

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia edges out Marquez to take pole

MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia edges out Marquez to take pole

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP

MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia edges out Marquez to take pole MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia edges out Marquez to take pole

Toyota concept validates Le Mans hydrogen push, says ACO

Toyota concept validates Le Mans hydrogen push, says ACO

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Toyota concept validates Le Mans hydrogen push, says ACO Toyota concept validates Le Mans hydrogen push, says ACO

Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars

Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars

F1 Formula 1

Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars

Winton TCR: Clemente gives Cupra second Aussie win

Winton TCR: Clemente gives Cupra second Aussie win

TCRA TCR Australia

Winton TCR: Clemente gives Cupra second Aussie win Winton TCR: Clemente gives Cupra second Aussie win

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe