Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP Sepang Test: Bastianini smashes lap record on rain-hit final day Next / Marquez rode in “easy mode” after Sepang MotoGP test crashes
MotoGP / Sepang February Testing News

Quartararo “not happy” with Yamaha bike after first MotoGP test

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo says he is “not happy compared to what I expected” with his Yamaha bike after the first 2022 pre-season test in Malaysia.

Quartararo “not happy” with Yamaha bike after first MotoGP test
Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Listen to this article

The Frenchman was seventh-fastest overall at the end of the two-day test at the Sepang International Circuit, ending up just under two tenths off the pace set by Gresini’s Enea Bastianini on Sunday.

Quartararo conceded on Saturday that Yamaha hadn’t taken much of a step forward with its bike from November’s Jerez test and had resigned himself to the fact that he wouldn’t be getting the power upgrade he needed to reduce the marque’s top speed deficit.

And while admitting again on Sunday that he was “not happy”, he also says he has to focus on the bike’s strong points – such as its front end – in order to not become “depressed” constantly by the situation.

“I’m not happy compared to what I expected,” he said.

“But about my feeling, my riding, what I see during this test about myself I was happy. So, [it was] up and down.

“At the end, like I’ve said before, I think it’s important not to focus and say too much in my mind like ‘ah, I’m disappointed, I expected much better’, so, I [don’t] feel, like lazy - depressed.

“I don’t care, I have what I have, and what I love is to put myself on the red zone.

“And if the lap time is 1m58.3s, it’s 1m58.3s; if it’s 1m58.0s, it’s 1m58.0s.

“What I like is to say I give my 100%, and I was on the limit. That’s the only thing I really want and I think we are doing it really well.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo went on to say that he feels the rest of the grid have taken two steps forward while Yamaha has only “maybe half” improved its package from 2021.

He also rebuffed suggestions that Yamaha wasn’t actively looking for more horsepower, but that it simply cannot find it – and feels there is no time to improve the situation now, as he will not race an untested engine upgrade before the development freeze comes into effect from the Qatar Grand Prix.

“No, because the area where we really need to improve there is nothing really planned for it,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com if there was time to fix Yamaha’s biggest weakness.

“So, this is not the problem but the thing that we can really know, and even if we have it we will not have time to test because it will not arrive for Mandalika, I will not go out in Qatar with something I don’t try and I’m not sure about.

“So, the bike we have today will be the one that we use in Qatar – or with small modifications.”

He added: “I think they are looking for it, but maybe the zone of Yamaha has no more horses!

“But for sure they are looking to improve, I hope, but in the end I think everybody plays a lot on the limit and some manufacturers find a little bit more, and unfortunately we don’t.

“So, I don’t think it’s an area where Yamaha doesn’t work, I think they can’t find it.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP Sepang Test: Bastianini smashes lap record on rain-hit final day
Previous article

MotoGP Sepang Test: Bastianini smashes lap record on rain-hit final day
Next article

Marquez rode in “easy mode” after Sepang MotoGP test crashes

Marquez rode in “easy mode” after Sepang MotoGP test crashes
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Bastianini explains what two-year difference in MotoGP bike spec makes Sepang February Testing
MotoGP

Bastianini explains what two-year difference in MotoGP bike spec makes

Marquez rode in “easy mode” after Sepang MotoGP test crashes Sepang February Testing
MotoGP

Marquez rode in “easy mode” after Sepang MotoGP test crashes

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Prime
MotoGP

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo: Yamaha can't “think too much” about MotoGP power deficit Sepang February Testing
MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha can't “think too much” about MotoGP power deficit

Quartararo feels "less pressure" now he's MotoGP champion
MotoGP

Quartararo feels "less pressure" now he's MotoGP champion

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Algarve GP Prime
MotoGP

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
No “revolution” for Yamaha’s 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP

No “revolution” for Yamaha’s 2022 MotoGP bike

Yamaha's van Beveren lost his cool after missing waypoint Dakar
Dakar

Yamaha's van Beveren lost his cool after missing waypoint

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime
MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Latest news

Bastianini explains what two-year difference in MotoGP bike spec makes
MotoGP MotoGP

Bastianini explains what two-year difference in MotoGP bike spec makes

Marquez rode in “easy mode” after Sepang MotoGP test crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez rode in “easy mode” after Sepang MotoGP test crashes

Quartararo “not happy” with Yamaha bike after first MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “not happy” with Yamaha bike after first MotoGP test

MotoGP Sepang Test: Bastianini smashes lap record on rain-hit final day
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Sepang Test: Bastianini smashes lap record on rain-hit final day

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Prime

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 4, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Prime

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Prime

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in MotoGP have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a change in contractual models followed by manufacturers. German Garcia Casanova investigates.

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Prime

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Prime

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Although Fabio Quartararo wrapped up the 2021 MotoGP title with two rounds to go, the Yamaha rider had strong competition from the revitalised Ducati factory team and a revitalised Marc Marquez. Read on to see who makes our top 10 list.

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2021
How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king Prime

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Doubts were cast over Yamaha’s French recruit after his disastrous end to the 2020 MotoGP season with Petronas SRT, but Fabio Quartararo answered them convincingly in 2021 to claim a MotoGP title that exhibited both his devastating speed and mental strength

MotoGP
Dec 7, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.