Subscribe
Previous / Espargaro saw Binder exceeding track limits in Dutch MotoGP battle
MotoGP News

Puig concerned by timeframe needed for Honda MotoGP turnaround

Honda MotoGP team manager Alberto Puig is concerned at the timeframe needed to improve its underperforming bike and fears “to fix it in two months will not be easy”.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

As MotoGP enters its six-week summer break, Honda is looking to solve its MotoGP crisis with three of its riders out injured and a bike which is at the back of the field alongside fellow Japanese manufacturer strugglers Yamaha.

To make matters worse, during the triple-header in June, Honda lost Joan Mir and Alex Rins to injury while Marc Marquez battled through the pain of a fractured rib and hand, which still stopped him from contesting the two grand prix races at the Sachsenring and Assen.

With a severely reduced rider force to lead development, and a change of philosophy at odds with HRC bosses, Puig concedes resurrecting Honda’s 2023 MotoGP season is a tough ask.

“It’s not a good moment when you have three riders in and out of hospital, and the problems we are facing lately, it’s not going to be possible to turn things from night to day,” Puig said.

“It’s clear that we still could not find a solution. It’s not that we’re not trying, but we’re not at the point of solving it. The situation is not good at all, but the only thing we can do is keep trying to come out of this.

Alberto Puig, Team Manager Repsol Honda Team

Alberto Puig, Team Manager Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We are a long way behind. Frankly speaking, to fix it in two months will not be an easy task. If you don’t try, you never know, but it would be very optimistic to think we will have a high-performance bike in two months.”

Honda has seen its European factory rivals all jump ahead with MotoGP bike development over the last couple of years, with Ducati currently dominating from KTM and Aprilia, but Puig says adopting the approach by its competition hasn’t been a ploy its Japanese management are comfortable with.

"The European brands, in the last few years, were very aggressive in their approach to bike development and took risks,” he explained.

“The Japanese are much more conservative, but, with the parts that are currently on the table, and based on the results, surely they have to change that approach and be more reactive than they have been so far.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Espargaro saw Binder exceeding track limits in Dutch MotoGP battle
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Hulkenberg: Canada F1 front row "sweet" but race a “different cup of tea”

Hulkenberg: Canada F1 front row "sweet" but race a “different cup of tea”

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hulkenberg: Canada F1 front row "sweet" but race a “different cup of tea” Hulkenberg: Canada F1 front row "sweet" but race a “different cup of tea”

Bagnaia “started panic” amid rain threat in Mugello MotoGP sprint

Bagnaia “started panic” amid rain threat in Mugello MotoGP sprint

MotoGP
Italian GP

Bagnaia “started panic” amid rain threat in Mugello MotoGP sprint Bagnaia “started panic” amid rain threat in Mugello MotoGP sprint

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
How Honda's stubbornness has left it in a MotoGP no-man's land

How Honda's stubbornness has left it in a MotoGP no-man's land

MotoGP
Dutch GP

How Honda's stubbornness has left it in a MotoGP no-man's land How Honda's stubbornness has left it in a MotoGP no-man's land

Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury

Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Latest news

Ford reveals new Mustang GT4 race car for 2024

Ford reveals new Mustang GT4 race car for 2024

Auto Automotive

Ford reveals new Mustang GT4 race car for 2024 Ford reveals new Mustang GT4 race car for 2024

New stadium superspecial for WRC Rally Japan

New stadium superspecial for WRC Rally Japan

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

New stadium superspecial for WRC Rally Japan New stadium superspecial for WRC Rally Japan

NASCAR's Chicago Street Course: A turn-by-turn analysis

NASCAR's Chicago Street Course: A turn-by-turn analysis

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

NASCAR's Chicago Street Course: A turn-by-turn analysis NASCAR's Chicago Street Course: A turn-by-turn analysis

Allison: "Way too early to judge" F1 cost cap impact

Allison: "Way too early to judge" F1 cost cap impact

F1 Formula 1

Allison: "Way too early to judge" F1 cost cap impact Allison: "Way too early to judge" F1 cost cap impact

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe