Subscribe
Previous / 2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more Next / MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia wins from Bezzecchi to extend points lead
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Puig suggests Marc Marquez free to opt out of Honda MotoGP contract

Honda MotoGP boss Alberto Puig has suggested that the team’s talismanic rider Marc Marquez would be free to leave the team despite the four-year deal he signed in 2020.

By:
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Puig made the comments shortly after the team announced that Marquez will not take part in today’s Dutch GP as a result of the injuries picked up in a spate of crashes last time out in Germany.

Marquez did contest yesterday’s sprint race at Assen, which he started and finished 17th following an accident with Ducati’s Enea Bastianini in qualifying.

“We have a contract, but every person is free to do what they want in life,” said Puig. “And Honda is not a company that wants to have people who are not happy being at Honda.

“So, of course we have a contract, but Honda respects Marc a lot. I want to think [he will stay] based on the contract, but I don’t have a [magic wand].”

Questioned about Puig’s latest comments, Marquez himself would not be drawn on his future plans.

“So now I am in a big moment and I cannot think about this,” said the Spaniard. “You cannot decide things about your future when you are in such a condition. During this month and a half I need to rebuild my body and the mental side.

“I am in one of the worst moments of my career. But I’m very lucky that I am in one of the best moments in my personal life, with a very good team around me. Everything is stable and this helps a lot.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“So now I need to think, to breathe, to speak with my people… and then I need to ride the bike again.

“I’ll try to start at Silverstone with the same commitment as in Portimao [the season opener]. Obviously there will be a different approach, but the same commitment.”

Marquez and Puig were both in agreement that it was the rider’s decision not to contest today’s race.

“Yesterday around eight or nine in the evening the pain really increased,” said Marquez. “I couldn’t sleep, and that’s when I decided I could not race today.

“This morning I went to the medical centre to tell them I couldn’t race. And in fact [it turns out] my rib is broken.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia wins from Bezzecchi to extend points lead
More from
Richard Asher
Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP

Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP Bezzecchi was “scared of losing podium” at Dutch MotoGP

Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall

Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall Quartararo adds to injury woes after Dutch MotoGP fall

Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances

Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances Binder “sorry to mess up” Dutch MotoGP podium chances

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury

Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury

Marquez enduring "worst moment" of MotoGP career aside from injury

Marquez enduring "worst moment" of MotoGP career aside from injury

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Marquez enduring "worst moment" of MotoGP career aside from injury Marquez enduring "worst moment" of MotoGP career aside from injury

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Latest news

Blaney after wreck: "Hardest hit I've ever had in my life"

Blaney after wreck: "Hardest hit I've ever had in my life"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Nashville

Blaney after wreck: "Hardest hit I've ever had in my life" Blaney after wreck: "Hardest hit I've ever had in my life"

Neuville excluded from WRC Safari Rally Kenya for recce rules breach

Neuville excluded from WRC Safari Rally Kenya for recce rules breach

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

Neuville excluded from WRC Safari Rally Kenya for recce rules breach Neuville excluded from WRC Safari Rally Kenya for recce rules breach

Carl Edwards: NASCAR return not the right thing to do "for fun"

Carl Edwards: NASCAR return not the right thing to do "for fun"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Nashville

Carl Edwards: NASCAR return not the right thing to do "for fun" Carl Edwards: NASCAR return not the right thing to do "for fun"

IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW

IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW

IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen

IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW IMSA Watkins Glen: Porsche snatches last-gasp win from BMW

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe