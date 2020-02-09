Ducati "struggling" to match rivals' pace - Petrucci

MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
213 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
234 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
248 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
256 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
262 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
276 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Sepang February testing / Breaking news

Ducati "struggling" to match rivals' pace - Petrucci

shares
comments
Ducati "struggling" to match rivals' pace - Petrucci
By:
Feb 9, 2020, 3:06 PM

Ducati has "struggled" to maintain the same pace as its main MotoGP rivals during the Sepang test, works rider Danilo Petrucci has acknowledged.

Petrucci had led a Ducati 1-2-3-4 in this same test last year, but was only sixth-fastest over the past three days - with the lead Desmosedici of Pramac rider Francesco Bagnaia in fourth.

More pertinently, neither Petrucci nor works teammate Andrea Dovizioso managed to consistently lap within the 1m59s margin during their 10-lap race run midway through the final day - with the likes of Maverick Vinales (Yamaha), Marc Marquez (Honda), Alex Rins (Suzuki) and even Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) looking more reliably fast.

"For sure, in the laptime, I am not so fast," Petrucci said. "I am not too far from the lead but one year ago I remember we were four Ducatis [up front], I did the record lap - but it's not the thing that we are looking for.

"I think for example Maverick and Marc do completely another type of work, and I think they are the two fast riders, also Espargaro is very fast, Rins, [Fabio] Quartararo.

"There are a lot of riders able to ride more than 10 laps in [1m]59[s]. And we're struggling to keep this pace."

Asked whether he was referring to Aleix Espargaro or his KTM-riding brother Pol, Petrucci quipped: "Both, unfortunately."

The Italian thus conceded that he was "for sure not fully satisfied" with how the test had panned out.

"Still some work to do, and for sure there are many many riders faster, and I'm not happy about it, but at least we understand many things, and this is good."

Dovizioso, who was 15th-fastest but had set his best time on a harder tyre, was more positive but admitted "the feeling was not that good".

"What we can see from the test is that Maverick is really strong in the simulation," Dovizioso sumed up. "Rins, really comfortable.

"And we are not that far, so this is good. We did our best lap with the hard tyre, like [Pramac rider] Jack [Miller], so this is good. But still confidence is not that good."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont and Lewis Duncan

Read Also:

Next article
Quartararo not yet "100% comfortable" with 2020 Yamaha

Previous article

Quartararo not yet "100% comfortable" with 2020 Yamaha
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Sepang February testing
Sub-event Sunday
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now , Danilo Petrucci
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Qatar GP

Qatar GP

5 Mar - 8 Mar
FP1 Starts in
25 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
05:40
13:40
FP2
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
10:00
18:00
FP3
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
05:15
13:15
FP4
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
09:20
17:20
Q1
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:00
18:00
Q2
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:25
18:25
Race
Sun 8 Mar
Sun 8 Mar
11:00
18:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Brawn wants F1 to ditch "gin palace" motorhomes

2
Formula 1

Leclerc tests 18-inch tyres as Pirelli confirms 2020 schedule

3h
3
ARCA

Michael Self holds off Hailie Deegan for Daytona ARCA win

4
MotoGP

Rookie Marquez surpassed Honda's expectations at Sepang

3h
5
MotoGP

Ducati "struggling" to match rivals' pace - Petrucci

24m

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Ducati "struggling" to match rivals' pace - Petrucci
MGP

Ducati "struggling" to match rivals' pace - Petrucci

Quartararo not yet "100% comfortable" with 2020 Yamaha
MGP

Quartararo not yet "100% comfortable" with 2020 Yamaha

Rookie Marquez surpassed Honda's expectations at Sepang
MGP

Rookie Marquez surpassed Honda's expectations at Sepang

Quartararo sweeps Sepang test as Marquez crashes again
MGP

Quartararo sweeps Sepang test as Marquez crashes again

Marquez, Dovizioso explain Sepang testing crashes
MGP

Marquez, Dovizioso explain Sepang testing crashes

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
14 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.