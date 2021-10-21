Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Emilia Romagna GP News

No talk over Ducati MotoGP team orders yet – Miller

By:

Jack Miller says there's been no official conversations with Ducati about employing team orders in the final MotoGP races to aid teammate Francesco Bagnaia's slim title hopes.

No talk over Ducati MotoGP team orders yet – Miller

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo comes into this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Misano with his first match point in the 2021 title race, as he leads Bagnaia by 52 points.

Should Quartararo win on Sunday it will be game over for Bagnaia, but the Ducati rider – who won at Misano in the San Marino GP last month – does have realistic options to keep the title battle rolling to the Algarve GP in November.

Miller has openly spoken of his willingness to act as Bagnaia's tail gunner in recent races, and Ducati has utilised team orders in the past – most famously late on in 2017 to Jorge Lorenzo in a bid to help Andrea Dovizioso's championship tilt.

But, when asked by Motorsport.com if Ducati had discussed issuing team orders from this weekend, Miller says it hadn't and even believes he can receive support to ensure he can finish in the top three of the standings.

"For sure it's a crunch point, I think," said Miller.

"No, there's no official anything at this point in time. I think it's important for Ducati to try and be – if worse comes to worst – in the top three, both bikes, and we have a good chance of that.

"So, I need to pull my finger out and for sure I can also get some support coming back my way in the races to come."

Miller added that, aside from the teams' and constructors' championships, his main goal is finishing third in the riders' standings.

Currently he is 28 points adrift of outgoing world champion Joan Mir in fourth.

"For sure I'd live to be able to take away a medal this year," the double race winner in 2021 added.

"With the ups and downs we've had, it would be fantastic.

"I feel like I'm in good shape, I feel the last couple of weekends, much like at the beginning of the year, I feel like I've got everything there.

"I've just got to put it altogether. It's been the difficult thing, but we've been able to do it all before and we'll do it again.

"So, for sure for me coming into these last three races it's really important I take the maximum points as possible and just try to be there all race, that's the main goal, because we've been able to show we've had the speed at pretty much every grand prix this year.

"It's just whether or not we can keep it there on Sunday is the issue."

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021

