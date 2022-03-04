Tickets Subscribe
Qatar MotoGP: Rins leads Marc Marquez to top FP2
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Full practice results

The opening day of the 2022 MotoGP season is in the books, with Suzuki’s Alex Rins leading the way after two practice sessions. Here are Friday’s full results.

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Full practice results
Lewis Duncan
By:
The 2022 season is scheduled to be the longest in MotoGP history, with 21 races set to be staged between 6 March and 6 November.

The opening round of the campaign takes place this weekend in Qatar at the Losail International Circuit, which has hosted MotoGP since 2004 and staged grand prix racing’s first-ever night race in 2008.

With an earlier schedule in place for this year’s event, which courted some criticism from riders – chiefly RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso – FP1 and FP2 took place in completely different conditions.

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix FP1 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'54.851  
2 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'54.907 0.056
3 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'54.978 0.127
4 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'55.126 0.275
5 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'55.137 0.286
6 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'55.294 0.443
7 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'55.371 0.520
8 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'55.378 0.527
9 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'55.385 0.534
10 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'55.470 0.619
11 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'55.600 0.749
12 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'55.688 0.837
13 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'55.745 0.894
14 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'55.768 0.917
15 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'55.815 0.964
16 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'55.895 1.044
17 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'55.960 1.109
18 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'56.112 1.261
19 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'56.262 1.411
20 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'56.540 1.689
21 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'56.660 1.809
22 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'56.753 1.902
23 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'57.347 2.496
24 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'57.430 2.579
What happened in Qatar MotoGP FP1?

The first 45-minute session took place in blistering sunshine in the afternoon, with KTM’s Brad Binder fastest with a 1m54.851s ahead of LCR Honda’s Takaak Nakagami and the Suzuki of Alex Rins.

Factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia crashed in FP1, with the 2021 runner-up switching to an older engine in his Ducati for the rest of the season.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix FP2 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'53.432  
2 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'53.467 0.035
3 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'53.579 0.147
4 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'53.652 0.220
5 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'53.845 0.413
6 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'53.870 0.438
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'53.886 0.454
8 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'53.906 0.474
9 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'53.963 0.531
10 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'53.971 0.539
11 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'54.013 0.581
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'54.038 0.606
13 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'54.053 0.621
14 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'54.153 0.721
15 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'54.247 0.815
16 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'54.475 1.043
17 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'54.524 1.092
18 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'54.565 1.133
19 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'54.884 1.452
20 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'54.900 1.468
21 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'54.929 1.497
22 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'55.371 1.939
23 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'55.775 2.343
24 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'55.915 2.483
What happened in Qatar MotoGP FP2?

In the second 45-minute session, run under the floodlights, conditions were more representative of what will be seen in qualifying and the race on Saturday and Sunday.

Both Binder and Nakagami failed to make it into the top 10, though Rins led the day overall with a 1m53.432s set on his Suzuki.

He headed six-time world champion Marc Marquez on the radically revised Honda, with the second Suzuki of 2020 world champion Joan Mir completing the top three.

Pramac’s Jorge Martin – who will keep the 2022 engine in his GP22 – was the fastest of the Ducatis in fourth, with Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli fifth ahead of Jack Miller (Ducati), Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, reigning champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Honda’s Pol Espargaro and Bagnaia.

Load comments
Lewis Duncan
