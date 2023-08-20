Bezzecchi: I've “made my decision” regarding MotoGP future
VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi says he has “made my decision” about his MotoGP future and will communicate this in the coming days.
Bezzecchi is one of the key players at the centre of the rider market silly season for 2024, having been linked to a move to Pramac Ducati.
Ducati has made no secret of its keenness to secure Bezzecchi to a new contract but insists the only chance he will have to get a factory bike next year will be with Pramac.
VR46 will continue to run year-old machinery in 2024, but Bezzecchi’s first choice appears to be to remain where he is regardless of the bike situation.
At the Austrian GP this weekend, Valentino Rossi admitted he has been “pushing” Bezzecchi to stay with his VR46 team for 2024.
After finishing third in Sunday’s race at the Red Bull Ring, Bezzecchi says he “appreciates” that “the GOAT” has been pushing to keep him at VR46.
He also revealed he has made his decision for 2024, but won’t reveal what that is just yet.
“Well, Vale is pushing a lot, to be honest, and I really appreciate this because to be pushed by the GOAT is something that not everyone in the world can say this,” he said.
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“Well, I think I made my decision already. I cannot tell you what I will do, but soon I will communicate it.
“But anyway, it was fantastic to have this celebration with Pecco [Bagnaia] and all the VR46 riders [after my Austrian GP podium].”
Shortly after the Austrian GP had finished, Pramac announced that it would be parting ways with Johann Zarco at the end of the 2023 season.
Zarco has been linked with a move to Honda with LCR on a two-year deal, which has not yet been officially announced by the Japanese manufacturer.
However, Zarco told Canal+ on Sunday that he has a Honda deal.
Depending on what Bezzecchi does will determine where outgoing Yamaha rider and fellow VR46 Academy member Franco Morbidelli will wind up in 2024.
Having been linked to VR46 in place of Bezzecchi, Morbidelli now could find himself on a factory Ducati with Pramac if the former ultimately stays where he is.
Zarco to leave Pramac, confirms Honda MotoGP move with LCR for 2024
Quartararo compares MotoGP champion Bagnaia to F1 dominator Verstappen
Rossi “pushing” Bezzecchi to remain with VR46 in MotoGP despite factory bike offer
Rossi “pushing” Bezzecchi to remain with VR46 in MotoGP despite factory bike offer Rossi “pushing” Bezzecchi to remain with VR46 in MotoGP despite factory bike offer
VR46 duo rage at stewards following Martin Austria MotoGP sprint clashes
VR46 duo rage at stewards following Martin Austria MotoGP sprint clashes VR46 duo rage at stewards following Martin Austria MotoGP sprint clashes
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022
Why MotoGP's rising star would shine brighter at VR46 than at Pramac
Why MotoGP's rising star would shine brighter at VR46 than at Pramac Why MotoGP's rising star would shine brighter at VR46 than at Pramac
How VR46 is handling its MotoGP conflict of interest with Bezzecchi
How VR46 is handling its MotoGP conflict of interest with Bezzecchi How VR46 is handling its MotoGP conflict of interest with Bezzecchi
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption
Latest news
Binder "wasn't looking great" to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race
Binder "wasn't looking great" to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race Binder "wasn't looking great" to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race
F1 teams facing rookie FP1 scheduling headache
F1 teams facing rookie FP1 scheduling headache F1 teams facing rookie FP1 scheduling headache
Marc Marquez admits first Sunday MotoGP 2023 finish “looks like a joke”
Marc Marquez admits first Sunday MotoGP 2023 finish “looks like a joke” Marc Marquez admits first Sunday MotoGP 2023 finish “looks like a joke”
Mercedes concedes cost cap-induced F1 development lag
Mercedes concedes cost cap-induced F1 development lag Mercedes concedes cost cap-induced F1 development lag
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.