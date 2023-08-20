Subscribe
Bezzecchi: I've “made my decision” regarding MotoGP future

VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi says he has “made my decision” about his MotoGP future and will communicate this in the coming days.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Bezzecchi is one of the key players at the centre of the rider market silly season for 2024, having been linked to a move to Pramac Ducati.

Ducati has made no secret of its keenness to secure Bezzecchi to a new contract but insists the only chance he will have to get a factory bike next year will be with Pramac.

VR46 will continue to run year-old machinery in 2024, but Bezzecchi’s first choice appears to be to remain where he is regardless of the bike situation.

At the Austrian GP this weekend, Valentino Rossi admitted he has been “pushing” Bezzecchi to stay with his VR46 team for 2024.

After finishing third in Sunday’s race at the Red Bull Ring, Bezzecchi says he “appreciates” that “the GOAT” has been pushing to keep him at VR46.

He also revealed he has made his decision for 2024, but won’t reveal what that is just yet.

“Well, Vale is pushing a lot, to be honest, and I really appreciate this because to be pushed by the GOAT is something that not everyone in the world can say this,” he said.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Well, I think I made my decision already. I cannot tell you what I will do, but soon I will communicate it.

“But anyway, it was fantastic to have this celebration with Pecco [Bagnaia] and all the VR46 riders [after my Austrian GP podium].”

Shortly after the Austrian GP had finished, Pramac announced that it would be parting ways with Johann Zarco at the end of the 2023 season.

Zarco has been linked with a move to Honda with LCR on a two-year deal, which has not yet been officially announced by the Japanese manufacturer.

However, Zarco told Canal+ on Sunday that he has a Honda deal.

Depending on what Bezzecchi does will determine where outgoing Yamaha rider and fellow VR46 Academy member Franco Morbidelli will wind up in 2024.

Having been linked to VR46 in place of Bezzecchi, Morbidelli now could find himself on a factory Ducati with Pramac if the former ultimately stays where he is.

