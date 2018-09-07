Sign in
MotoGP / San Marino GP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Dovizioso leads Crutchlow in first practice

Misano MotoGP: Dovizioso leads Crutchlow in first practice
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Sep 7, 2018, 8:18 AM

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso set the pace in the opening MotoGP practice session at Misano, as both Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi were outside of the top 10.

Dovizioso led in the early stages of the 45-minute session, but he was demoted by both the Yamaha of Maverick Vinales and Honda's Marquez at the halfway mark.

Marquez's top time of 1m33.406s was then smashed by Jorge Lorenzo with seven minutes remaining, the Ducati rider going eighth tenths faster.

Lorenzo's lead was short-lived, however, with his teammate Dovizioso moving ahead thanks to two consecutive 1m32.6s laps.

He topped the session by 0.101s from LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow, the Briton edging Vinales out by three hundredths.

Lorenzo ended up fourth, followed by Suzuki's Andrea Iannone and Pramac Ducati rider Jack Miller, who crashed at Turn 1 as the chequered flag fell.

Dani Pedrosa was six tenths off the pace in seventh on the best of the works Hondas, ahead of Johann Zarco's Tech 3 Yamaha and Danilo Petrucci's Pramac Ducati.

Marc VDS Honda rider Franco Morbidelli impressed in 10th as both Marquez and Rossi did not switch to a fresh soft rear tyre in the end of the session and ended up only 13th and 15th respectively.

Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro, making his first MotoGP outing since his horror crash at Mugello on board a fourth GP18, was 16th, while Honda tester Stefan Bradl was 20th-fastest.

Pol Espargaro, returning from the injuries he sustained last month at Brno, was 21st, four tenths slower than KTM teammate Bradley Smith.

Xavier Simeon, riding the injured Tito Rabat's Avintia Ducati GP17, was 23rd, with his own replacement Christophe Ponsson ending the session last, 7.4s off the pace - missing the 107% cutoff by a full second.

Hafizh Syahrin (Tech 3) had a crash at Turn 10 and was 25th, only ahead of Ponsson.

FP1 results

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 20 1'32.608  
2 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 20 1'32.709 0.101
3 25 Spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 24 1'32.739 0.131
4 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 19 1'32.807 0.199
5 29 Italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 21 1'32.923 0.315
6 43 Australia Jack Miller  Ducati 19 1'33.193 0.585
7 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 21 1'33.209 0.601
8 5 France Johann Zarco  Yamaha 20 1'33.241 0.633
9 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 21 1'33.255 0.647
10 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 18 1'33.304 0.696
11 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 18 1'33.322 0.714
12 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 22 1'33.404 0.796
13 93 Spain Marc Marquez  Honda 22 1'33.406 0.798
14 42 Spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 20 1'33.607 0.999
15 46 Italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 20 1'33.615 1.007
16 51 Italy Michele Pirro  Ducati 20 1'33.696 1.088
17 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 21 1'33.843 1.235
18 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 20 1'34.286 1.678
19 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 19 1'34.544 1.936
20 6 Germany Stefan Bradl  Honda 20 1'34.584 1.976
21 44 Spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 18 1'34.614 2.006
22 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 21 1'34.801 2.193
23 10 Belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 18 1'34.967 2.359
24 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 17 1'35.077 2.469
25 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 20 1'35.529 2.921
  23 France Christophe Ponsson  Ducati 22 1'40.038 7.430
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event San Marino GP
Sub-event Friday practice
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author David Gruz
Article type Practice report

