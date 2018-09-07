Misano MotoGP: Dovizioso leads Crutchlow in first practice

Dovizioso led in the early stages of the 45-minute session, but he was demoted by both the Yamaha of Maverick Vinales and Honda's Marquez at the halfway mark.

Marquez's top time of 1m33.406s was then smashed by Jorge Lorenzo with seven minutes remaining, the Ducati rider going eighth tenths faster.

Lorenzo's lead was short-lived, however, with his teammate Dovizioso moving ahead thanks to two consecutive 1m32.6s laps.

He topped the session by 0.101s from LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow, the Briton edging Vinales out by three hundredths.

Lorenzo ended up fourth, followed by Suzuki's Andrea Iannone and Pramac Ducati rider Jack Miller, who crashed at Turn 1 as the chequered flag fell.

Dani Pedrosa was six tenths off the pace in seventh on the best of the works Hondas, ahead of Johann Zarco's Tech 3 Yamaha and Danilo Petrucci's Pramac Ducati.

Marc VDS Honda rider Franco Morbidelli impressed in 10th as both Marquez and Rossi did not switch to a fresh soft rear tyre in the end of the session and ended up only 13th and 15th respectively.

Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro, making his first MotoGP outing since his horror crash at Mugello on board a fourth GP18, was 16th, while Honda tester Stefan Bradl was 20th-fastest.

Pol Espargaro, returning from the injuries he sustained last month at Brno, was 21st, four tenths slower than KTM teammate Bradley Smith.

Xavier Simeon, riding the injured Tito Rabat's Avintia Ducati GP17, was 23rd, with his own replacement Christophe Ponsson ending the session last, 7.4s off the pace - missing the 107% cutoff by a full second.

Hafizh Syahrin (Tech 3) had a crash at Turn 10 and was 25th, only ahead of Ponsson.

