Miller to race in Australian Superbike finale

Miller will join Oli Bayliss, Mike Jones and Wayne Maxwell in the line-up of Ducati V4 Rs for the 2021 SBK season finale at the South Australian circuit.

He will travel back to his native Australia after the post-season MotoGP test at Jerez later this week for the December 3-5 event.

The surprise cameo comes off the back of a 2021 MotoGP campaign that yielded fourth in the points.

It will also mark the first time Miller has competed on home soil in two years, the pandemic having forced the cancellation of the Australian MotoGP round in both 2020 and 2021.

“I am really excited to be able to have this opportunity and race the final round of Australian Superbike Championship," said Miller.

"I would love to say a massive thank you to the guys at Ducati for allowing me this opportunity amidst our busy testing schedule.

“To go and race in front of the Australian fans is a massive privilege and honour.

Thank you the team at ASBK and Motorcycling Australia for their support at such short notice. I am also thankful to Ben Henry from DesmoSport Ducati for his help in the organisation.

“I am very excited to be able to race in front of the Australian fans at least one time this year, it is going to be fantastic. I look forward to seeing everyone there!”

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle added: “Having Australian MotoGP sensation Jack Miller compete in the ASBK is further testament to the tough and highly competitive nature of our ASBK Championship which is one of the best national Superbike championships in the world.

“Australian race fans have been starved of on track MotoGP action here for two years due to COVID, but to now have their Aussie hero in Jack Miller come home and race ASBK, we are sure fans will flock to the ASBK Grand Finale at The Bend in South Australia.”

Maxwell leads the ASBK standings ahead of the final round.